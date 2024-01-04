Tottenham vs Burnley live stream: How to watch FA Cup 2024 third round game online

The Tottenham vs Burnley live stream sees high-flying Spurs host the troubled Clarets in the FA Cup third round clash. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Tottenham vs Burnley live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Burnley live stream takes place Friday, January 5.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 6)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a storming start to the Ange Postecoglou era that saw Spurs go unbeaten in the Premier League until early November, things have been less rosy in Tottenham recently. Injuries to both centre-backs have left them short at the back, while James Maddison's creativity has also been sorely missed, resulting in four wins out of 10 since their unbeaten run ended. With Fulham also knocking them out of the Carabao Cup back in August, the FA Cup represents Spurs' best chance of glory in Big Ange's first season in charge.

Burnley are in the midst of a serious relegation battle this season, but sometimes an FA Cup run can lift the mood at a club in trouble and give the players confidence that they can turn things around. Wins have been hard to come by for Vincent Kompany's side so far, but two of their three Premier League victories did come on the road, and with Spurs already down to the barebones this could be an opportunity for the Clarets to snag a morale-boosting win.

Which side will qualify for the FA Cup fourth round? Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream where you are.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley for free

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Tottenham vs Burnley on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley from abroad

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley live streams from wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley in the U.S.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley around the world

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Burnley live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.