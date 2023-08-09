Spain vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online

If you're hoping for a goal fest, the Spain vs Netherlands live stream could well deliver, with both Women’s World Cup quarter-finalists partial to a front-foot approach that frequently leaves them wide open at the back. Read on and we'll show you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Spain vs Netherlands live stream, date, time, channels The Spain vs Netherlands live stream takes place Thursday (August 10).

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Aug. 11) / 11 a.m. AEST (Aug. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on ITV via ITVX (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The thrashing by Japan made an easy punchline out of Spain, but they provided an emphatic reminder of their class by hammering Switzerland last Saturday. Aitana Bonmati, the tournament’s standout player, again used that trademark swivel and hit to devastating effect, while penalty box predators Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo feasted on all that came their way, be it cross, loose ball, or knockdown.

La Roja has just one weakness, though it's a fairly crucial one: defending. Despite enjoying a share of possession averaging more than 75% across their games and facing just eight shots on target, they've conceded five goals. Their backline's habit of parting like the Red Sea hasn't helped matters, but Jorge Vilda is clearly not convinced by first-choice goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who he dropped for debutant Cata Coll last time out.

Jill Roord has been a revelation for the Netherlands, who entered the tournament without an obvious goal threat due to the injury to Vivianne Miedema. With Katja Snoeijs and Lineth Beerensteyn both looking unconvincing up front and Lieke Martens more of an accomplice than a torchbearer, the Oranje have needed contributions from elsewhere and Roord has pitched in with four of them.

The temptation to play Esmee Brugts higher up the pitch must be at the back of Andries Jonker's mind after her screamers against Vietnam, especially considering Spain's defensive issues.

With a place in the last four on the line, the Spain vs Netherlands live stream is not to be missed. We’ll show you how to watch this Women's World Cup 2023 quarter-final online from anywhere just below.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands anywhere

Spain vs Netherlands live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are—meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our go-to for this match is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, and reliable stream unblocking.

Try NordVPN:

NordVPN is one of our favorite VPN services. In our latest tests, NordVPN unblocked every streaming service in every region we threw at it.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple. Just follow these three steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice: as we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app: for instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select the U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action: head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Spain vs Netherlands live streams by country

Want to watch from a specific country? Here's a quick breakdown to help you stream the game faster.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Spain vs Netherlands live stream on Fox and the Fox website with a valid login, if your local Fox affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spain vs Netherlands live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan starts at $40 a month and comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and Fox (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got Fox and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spain vs Netherlands live stream on TSN, the home of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Spain vs Netherlands live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in the UK

In the U.K. the Spain vs Netherlands live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Spain vs Netherlands live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 on Optus Sport, including the Spain vs Netherlands live stream.

The platform can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and Fetch TV. Optus Sport costs $24.99 AUD per month. If you want to watch the upcoming Premier League season too, an Annual Pass is available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is one of our top picks to stream the Women's World Cup right now.

How to watch Spain vs Netherlands in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Spain vs Netherlands live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.