Navarrete vs Valdez live stream: How to watch the boxing online, free option, fight card, start time, odds

Navarrete vs Valdez may come with the former's WBO world super featherweight title on the line, but this all-Mexican bout is about national pride as much as a highly prized strap.

Navarrete vs Valdez live stream are available for FREE in Mexico. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch the big fight live from anywhere with a VPN.

Navarrete vs Valdez live streams: TV schedule, dates The Navarrete vs Valdez live stream takes place on Saturday (Aug. 12)

► Time (ringwalks approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Aug. 13) / 12 p.m. AEST (Aug. 13) / 2 p.m. (Aug. 13) NZST

► FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico)

► U.S.: ESPN via Sling TV and ESPN Plus

► U.K.: Watch on Sky Sports

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Emanuel Navarrete's ninth round TKO victory over Liam Wilson in February for the vacant WBO world super featherweight title made the 28-year-old Mexican a three-weight world champion. And it also proved he's bringing his power with him up the divisions. Wilson, however, was far from an elite opponent, and he also put Navarrete on the canvas in the fourth round of what should have been a routine victory for the Cowboy. Navarrete throws his punches in bunches, and has a sizable 72-inch reach for someone who measures just 5ft.-7in. tall, meaning volume – especially with his lead jab – is how he has stopped 31 of the 37 opponents he's defeated. His solitary loss came more than a decade ago in a small-hall four-rounded in Mexico.

Former Olympian Oscar Valdez also registered a win in his previous bout, grinding out a unanimous decision against Adam Lopez in what could have been a potential banana skin for the 32-year-old. A world champion at two weights, the King lost his WBC world super featherweight title to pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson in April 2022 and is determined to put that one-sided defeat – albeit to a generational star – behind him. Valdez has the better grade, past victories of Scott Quigg (for the WBO featherweight title) and Robson Conceição give his resumé a stronger look than Navarrete's. He will also have home advantage, having relocated to Arizona years ago from native Mexico. "I'm more motivated for this fight than any other fight I've been in," he says.

Valdez is more natural at the weight and is a strong favorite with the bookmakers, but there remain doubts about how much remains after a devastating loss to Stevenson. To overcome Navarrete's reach advantage, he'll need to walk through plenty of shots to get on the inside, where he can cause damage. It's certainly a closer fight than the bookies would have you believe and has the potential to be a fight-of-the-year contender.

Here's everything you need to watch the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream, below we've got all the details on the WBO world super featherweight title fight.

Navarrete vs Valdez free live streams available in Mexico

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez is arguably the biggest all-Mexican fight of the year so far, so it's no surprise the massive WBO super featherweight title bout will be shown for FREE on Azteca 7 in Mexico.

If you're a Mexican stuck abroad, and want to tune into the free Navarrete vs Valde live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Mexican who's currently in the U.S. could watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez on Azteca 7 even though they're not in Mexico.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Mexican service, such as Azteca 7, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca 7, as you usually would back in the States, and watch the free Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream.

Navarrete vs Valdez live streams by country

How to watch the Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBO world super featherweight title fight live stream between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering a tempting 50% discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports broadcasts the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Navarrete vs Valdez live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news, fight fans Down Under, the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez world title fight will be shown live on TV channel Fox Sports 506 and via the Foxtel Now streaming service in Australia.

Remember, if you're not in Australia right now, you can still follow the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Stream Navarrete vs Valdez on Foxtel Now The way to stream Navarrete vs Valdez n Australia is via Foxtel Now, a streaming service which aims to provide subscribers with the complete Foxtel experience. That means you also get access to live Foxtel channels, along with the option of additional Sports and Movies packages. That said, getting the sport package for Foxtel Now isn't exactly cheap — prices start at AU$56.60 a month for the combined Sports and Essentials pack for a 12-month tie-in, and AU$77 for a rolling monthly contract. That's a 26% discount if you sign up for 12 months. Additionally, those who've never signed up to Foxtel Now before can check service without paying anything, thanks to the service's 10-day free trial period.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Emanuel Navarrete Oscar Valdez Nationality Mexican Mexican Date of birth January 17th, 1995 December 22nd, 1990 Height 5' 7' 5' 5" Reach 72" 66" Total fights 38 32 Record 37-1 (31 KOs) 31-1 (23 KOs)

Navarrete vs Valdez Fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, WBO super featherweight title

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweights

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Emiliano Vargas vs. Jorge Marquez Alvarado, 4 rounds, lightweights

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adam Kipenga, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Navarrete vs Valdez odds

DraftKings has the odds in favor of Valdez (-170) to the underdog Navarrete (+130).

The fight is expected to go the distance, as there's a -310 over and +215 under for 10.5 rounds.