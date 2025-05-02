How to watch Garcia vs Romero live: PPV stream, start time, TV channel and fight card

The Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero live stream from Times Square, New York City, is a welterweight contest that could catch fire at any moment.

It's King Ry's first fight since serving his year-long drugs ban after the controversial outcome his fight with Devin Haney, also on the undercard, in April 2024. Romero, though, has an upset in his sights — and you can watch Garcia vs Romero live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Garcia vs Romero live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

► Main card: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Sat).

► Garcia vs Romero: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sat) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Sat).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN

• U.K. PPV — DAZN

• Watch abroad — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Garcia wants this bad. The 26-year-old has now served the 12-month ban he received for testing positive for banned supplement Ostarine after his last fight, a victory over Haney that was ruled a no-contest as a result. King Ry, who denies intentionally doping, had missed weight ahead of that super lightweight title bout — so all eyes will be on how he tips the scales in his return to the ring. Known for his quick hands and underrated power, his only career loss came against Gervonta Davis.

'Rolly' Romero is no slouch, though. The 29-year-old is a former super lightweight world champion, who counts defeats only to Davis and Isaac Cruz on his resume. The Las Vegas native responded with a unanimous points win against Manuel Jaimes last September and must get on the inside and use his power shots to make life difficult for Garcia.

Haney, in spiky form at the pre-fight press conferences, is on an impressive undercard at Times Square in the heart of New York City, along with Teofimo Lopez, who defends his WBO super lightweight world title.

Check out all the need-to-know information on how to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams below, plus a stacked undercard – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Garcia vs Romero live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Garcia vs Romero fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Garcia vs Romero on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business.

With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Garcia vs Romero live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Americans can watch the Garcia vs Romero live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $59.99.

There's also a bundle PPV package available with the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull fight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 3. For $90, you get access to both Garcia vs Romero and Canelo vs Scull.

You must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Garcia vs Romero live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is home to some of the biggest showdowns in boxing and beyond — and this is just the beginning. If you're a fan of live sports, especially boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription is a must-have.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams in the U.K.

The Garcia vs Romero live stream, plus the stellar undercard, is available on DAZN in the U.K.. The DAZN PPV costs £21.99.

Fancy Saturday night's Canelo vs Scull PPV as part of a bundle? You can buy both for £34.99.

Remember, you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN is the home of boxing in the U.K., with hundreds of shows live and on demand every year.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Garcia vs Romero online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Garcia vs Romero fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $59.99.

As in the U.S., if you want to combine it with the Canelo vs Scull fight on Saturday night, you can buy a bundle for $90.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can catch your stream as usual.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Garcia vs Romero live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$39.99. If you want the Canelo vs Scull fight bundled in, it'll set you back AU$62.99.

You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Traveling away from Australia at the moment? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Garcia vs Romero fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$39.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Garcia vs Romero.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN so you can catch all your streams as you usually would.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Garcia vs Romero live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

The PPV costs $24.99 in any country not listed above.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can stream all the boxing.

Can I watch Garcia vs Romero for free? No, there are no free Garcia vs Romero live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV to watch the action as it happens. To be fair it's pretty reasonably priced for a huge boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription.

Garcia vs Romero tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryan Garcia Rolando Romero Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth August 8, 1998 October 14, 1995 Height 5' 8.5" 5' 8" Reach 70" 67" Total fights 26 18 Record 24-1-1 (20 KOs) 16-2 (13 KOs)

Garcia vs Romero fight card

There are two massive names on the Garcia vs Romero undercard, giving you all the more reason to watch the PPV fight.

Devin Haney makes his welterweight debut against fellow former super lightweight world champions Jose Ramirez. Haney is rumored to be fighting Garcia in a rematch, but the Dream must take care of business against a well-schooled, technical boxer first.

Also on the card live from Times Square, New York City, Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO super lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr, who beat Ramirez last time out. The Takeover has rebuilt impressively since a shock 2021 loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Welterweight

Welterweight Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez: Welterweight

Welterweight Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Super lightweight, for the WBO title

Garcia vs Romero odds

The bookies have Garcia as a big favorite, at -1100 with the DraftKings Sportsbook. Scull is a +650 outsider.

