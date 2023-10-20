Liverpool vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Liverpool will go top of the table if they defeat Everton in the first Premier League fixture of the weekend at Anfield on Saturday. Excited for the Liverpool vs Everton live stream to start? You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Liverpool vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Everton live stream takes place on Saturday, October 21.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool have only lost once to Everton in their last 25 Premier League clashes, a 2-0 home defeat behind closed doors in 2021, but the form book is very much in the Reds' favour this weekend. Despite developing a worrying habit of conceding first in games, Jurgen Klopp's side have won 10 points from losing positions so far this season, although they haven't tasted victory in the league since beating West Ham away at the end of September. Can they get back on track here and go top of the league, even if it's only briefly?

After no wins in their first five games of the season, Everton have now won two in three to lift them out of the relegation zone – but there are still worrying signs for the Toffees. Victories over Brentford and Bournemouth sandwiched a defeat to newly promoted Luton, and they could only manage a point against rock bottom Sheffield United at the start of September. Everybody knows form goes out the window on derby day, but even if they score first they'll need to be mindful of the home side's ability to bounce back.

Can Sean Dyche's side spoil Liverpool's weekend? This promises to be an enthralling duel, so make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live streams wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Liverpool vs Everton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.