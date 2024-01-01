Iowa vs Tennessee live stream: How to watch Citrus Bowl 2024 online and on TV, start time, odds

The Iowa vs Tennessee matchup in the 2024 Citrus Bowl proves that Bowl committee has a sense of humor. Today's clash at Camping World Stadium pits two teams who are polar opposites in their styles against each other — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Iowa vs Tennessee live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Iowa vs Tennessee live stream takes place on Monday, Jan. 1.

► Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — ABC | ESPN3 (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Iowa has conceded an astonishingly meager average of 13.2 points per game this season, making theirs the fourth meanest defense in the country. Kirk Ferentz's team prides itself on excelling the less glamorous areas of the game, one of which is clock management.

Tennessee's approach couldn't be more different. The Vols play fast, the idea being to speed up the game and have as many possessions as possible. Speed, however, doesn't necessarily mean carelessness. QB Joe Milton has posted 20 touchdowns this season to just five interceptions, an impressive ratio considering the team's playing style.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have scored 20 touchdowns collectively, scraping together six across four games in November. They're ranked dead last in the nation in total offense, but as long as that defense holds firm they'll always be in with a shot.

You’ll need to watch an Iowa vs Tennessee live stream to see how the Citrus Bowl plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Watch the Citrus Bowl 2024 from anywhere

How to watch Iowa vs Tennessee live stream from anywhere

Iowa vs Tennessee college football streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Citrus Bowl 2024 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Iowa vs Tennessee live streams by country

How to watch Iowa vs Tennessee live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Iowa vs Tennessee is going to be broadcast on ABC and live streamed on ESPN3.

There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to get it through one of the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot. ESPN3 is included in the $40/month Orange plan, while ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, with the package costing $45/month.

So you may prefer Fubo, which has ABC but not ESPN3. It costs $75/month for 121 channels, including all the major broadcast networks and more.

Sling TV offers access to both ABC and ESPN3, but through different plans. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (in selected regions). It costs $45/month and include dozens of other great channels. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN3. Whichever you choose, new subscribers can usually get a 50% discount on their first month!

Fubo has all of the major networks including ABC, CBS, ESPN and Fox. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. New users get 50% off their first month.

How to watch Iowa vs Tennessee live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, which is showing the Iowa vs Tennessee Citrus Bowl.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Iowa vs Tennessee in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Iowa vs Tennessee on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.