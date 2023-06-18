Croatia vs Spain live stream: How to watch the UEFA Nations League final free online

Spain have reached another UEFA Nations League final and will face Croatia, a team bidding to win their country’s first international trophy, on Sunday. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Croatia vs Spain live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Croatia vs Spain live stream date, time, channels The Croatia vs Spain live stream is on Sunday (June 18), at 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT

► U.K — Channel 4 (FREE)

► U.S. — Fox via Fubo TV or Sling TV

► Spain —RTVE (FREE)

► Croatia — NOVA TV (FREE)

► Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

After Spain edged out Italy, thanks to a late winner from 33-year-old Joselu in Thursday’s semi-final, Luis de la Fuente’s side will have the chance to win their first major title since triumphing at the 2012 European Championship (Jordi Alba being the sole survivor from that iconic team). The current squad may be lacking in star power but they have impressed by reaching a second straight Nations League final, with Joselu notching no less than three goals in three appearances since making his international debut in March.

In contrast, Croatia have a team that has repeatedly excelled on the international stage. Zlatko Dalic led his side to the runners-up spot at the 2018 World Cup and four years later they finished in third place, with players such as Luka Modric, Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić excelling in both tournaments and still playing a key role for the side. All three started the 4-2 win over Holland in the semi-finals and will be determined to help their country secure a first major title.

Can Croatia’s golden generation finally deliver? Or will a new-look Spain regain their status on the European stage? Find out by watching a Croatia vs Spain live stream, which we’ll show you how to do below.

How to watch FREE Croatia vs Spain live streams

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Spain or Croatia then you can look forward to a FREE Croatia vs Spain live streams of the Nations League final.

That's because Channel 4, RTVE, and NOVA TV are set for free live streams.

Usually based in one of those countries but not at home for the big game? Don't worry — you can watch your local stream from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream wherever you are

The Croatia vs Spain live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favourite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view the Channel 4 live stream, you'd select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 and watch the game, just as if you were back home in the UK.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream on Fox

If you don't have cable, you can pick up Fox as part of Fubo TV. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Your other option is with Sling TV Blue, which carries Fox in select markets (drop your ZIP code into their website to what channels are offered). Sling starts at $40 per month, and the first month available cut-price at $20 right now.

The Croatia vs Spain live stream is also available through ViX Plus, which costs $6.99 per month and also offers access to a whole host of Spanish-language content including original series and exclusive movies.

If you already use these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream by using ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in the UK

There's good news if you're in the U.K. — as the Croatia vs Spain live stream will be shown free-to-air on Channel 4. The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. BST, with build-up from 7 p.m.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Croatia vs Spain live stream by using one of the best VPN services (we recommend ExpressVPN).

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all the UEFA Nations League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Kick-off is at 4:45 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning, so you might need some strong coffee.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a good soccer VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Croatia vs Spain live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Croatia vs Spain live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN.