Canada vs France live stream: How to watch Basketball World Cup 2023 free anywhere

From a 21st-place finish four years ago to genuine trophy contenders, Team Canada has been on quite a journey. Appointed less than two months ago, coach Jordi Fernandez ushers in a hopeful new era, with Oklahoma City Thunder's all-NBA First Teamer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (pictured above) and New York Knicks' star RJ Barrett leading the charge.

The prospect of the on-court battle between SGA and Les Bleus' three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is a mouthwatering one, while the form and fitness of France's other major star, Evan Fournier, remains to be seen after an NBA season to forget. The 30-year-old has, however, looked excellent in the build-up to the tournament.

Having finished third at the two previous World Cups, and come within dunking distance of glory at the most recent EuroBasket and Olympic tournaments too, this feels like it could be the last chance saloon for Vincent Collet. Getting off to a positive start could generate the momentum they need to go deep.

The Canada vs France live stream is not to be missed. We’ll show you how to watch this FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free with a VPN.

FREE Canada vs France live streams

RTVE in Spain and Kayo Sports in Australia are showing select 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup games for FREE.

RTVE has confirmed that it will have free Canada vs France live streams.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home to catch that free basketball live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can tune in via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Canada vs France live streams around the world

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Spaniard who's currently in the U.S. could watch Canada vs France live streams free on RTVE even though they're not in Spain.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE or another website and watch Canada vs France.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in the U.S.

Fans in the U.S. can catch a Canada vs France live stream on ESPN Plus, which is showing a total of 86 Basketball World Cup games.

Six games (including three Team USA ties) will air on ESPN2, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is your best option for watching the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Canada vs France live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch Canada vs France on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Canada vs France live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in Australia

Hoops fans in Australia can watch Canada vs France live streams on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers new users a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three concurrent streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Kayo is also showing select games free of charge. However, Canada vs France isn't one of them.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Canada vs France as if you were back home.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., coverage of Canada vs France and the entire FIBA Basketball World Cup is exclusive to the dedicated basketball streaming service Courtside 1891.

The £27.99 Courtside 1891 Max World Cup Bundle will let you live stream every game. However, at £37.99, the Courtside 1891 Max Annual Pass doesn't cost much more and will also provide access to additional FIBA events, such as the Intercontinental Cup, Basketball Champions League, and Europe Cup.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to tune in from abroad.