Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham when they take on Brighton on Sunday. The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream is one of the standout Premier League fixtures this weekend — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream takes place Sunday (Oct. 8).

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or NBC via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Reds suffered late heartbreak in north London. Playing with nine men, they were able to hold Tottenham at 1-1 until the final moments of the game, when an own goal from Joel Matip gave Ange Postecoglou's side all three points.

The big talking point, though, was Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in the first half. The officials have since admitted they were wrong to chalk that effort off, but Jurgen Klopp stated this week that he believes a replay would be the fairest solution, even though the Liverpool manager acknowledged it is unlikely to happen.

The Reds recovered to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, but this match against Brighton will have been Klopp's main focus this week.

The Seagulls were also in Europa League action on Thursday, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Marseille. It was a good response from Roberto De Zerbi's side, who were thumped 6-1 by Aston Villa in their last Premier League encounter.

Brighton are the top scorers in the division after seven rounds of fixtures, but only three teams have conceded more goals. Their games are often hugely entertaining and Sunday's is unlikely to be an exception.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on NBC, NBCsports.com and Peacock.

Peacock is the most reasonable of those, starting at $5.99 per month but Sling TV is a good choice if you're after more channels. The Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have a Sling TV subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, brining it down to CAN$18.33

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.