Australia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 knockout game free online

The Australia vs Denmark live stream will decide who advances to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2023 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. BST / 8:30 p.m. AEST

• AUS — 7Plus (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.S. — FS1 via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After securing a convincing 4-0 win over Olympic champions Canada to top Group B with six points, co-hosts Australia now face Denmark in the round of 16. The Matildas suffered a shock defeat to Nigeria in their second group game and knew that only a victory would guarantee progress to the knockout stages. The added pressure didn’t show as Tony Gustavsson’s side produced a scintillating display against Canada, with Hayley Raso scoring twice, while Mary Fowler was also on target and Steph Catley converted a late penalty.

Australia have also been boosted by the news that influential captain Sam Kerr should be fully fit for the last-16 clash after missing the first two games through injury and then being an unused sub against Canada. They will also have the home crowd advantage, with close to 80,000 fans expected to be inside Stadium Australia on Monday.

Denmark also ended the group stage with six points after securing a 2-0 win over Haiti, finishing three points behind England and reaching the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since 1995.

They showed in the narrow 1-0 defeat to England and in the win over Haiti that there is plenty of talent in the side. Midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard was excellent in both games, while Bayern Munich striker Pernille Harder has looked in excellent form and was unlucky not to score a hat-trick against Haiti, with two of her goals ruled out by the officials.

With so much on the line, the Australia vs Denmark live stream is certain to be a nail-biter. We’ll show you how to watch this Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark anywhere

Australia vs Denmark live streams will be shown free on a few different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another service and watch the game.

Australia vs Denmark live streams by country

How to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE on Channel 7, including the Australia vs Denmark live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan, from $45 a month, comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Australia vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Australia vs Denmark live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Denmark live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Australia vs Denmark live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.