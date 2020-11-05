Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day — but there’s a catch

Anyone who’s tried to pre-order the Xbox Series X and PS5 will know that actually securing your console is easier said than done. Stock has been running out very quickly, while Microsoft and Sony have been struggling to keep up demand — even warning customers expect long-term delays.

There’s a ray of hope on the horizon, though, and it’s shining out through the doors of Walmart. They will have launch day stock of both consoles, for those of you who haven’t managed to secure a pre-order yet.

The big-box retailer will only be selling the consoles online, though all four versions of the console will be available to order at various points. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will go on sale at four points throughout the day on November 12, with new stock going on sale at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm EST. The Xbox Series X and Series S will only get one release slot, however, which is noon EST on November 10.

Sony has already announced that new PS5 units will only be available online on release day, due to public safety concerns. So Walmart has been quick to warn fans that there won’t be any consoles available to purchase in-store. That presumably is true for both Xboxes as well.

Target has also announced it will have PS5s in stock on release day, though unlike Walmart you can only get one if you order online and pick it up in store. Walmart, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be offering this, telling shoppers to “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

While that means you’ll have to wait for your console to be delivered, you’ll still get one. And without having to risk going out into heavy crowds. After all, you don’t want to put yourself at risk of Covid-19, or worse have to deal with anyone who might want to steal your console.

The pre-order situation for the upcoming console generation has been messy, to say the least, but by this time next week pre-order season will officially be over. For those of you who don’t get your consoles on, or around release day, it’ll just be a case of waiting for Sony and Microsoft to catch up with demand.

So sit back, be patient, and don’t panic if you can’t get your order in right away.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Toms Guide and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.