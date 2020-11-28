The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020

Walmart Cyber Monday deals are starting to arrive over the weekend, bringing savings on top brands such as Apple, Ninja, Roomba, and Fitbit. If you get lucky you may even find an in-stock PS5.

As we track the best Cyber Monday deals overall, we've gathered the top savings to be found at Walmart in one place, with some brilliant savings on laptops, vacuums, TVs, and kitchen appliances.

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deal right now is the AirPods Pro for $169, which has been going in and out of stock. We also like that you can save get TCL's 75-inch 4K Roku TV for under $500.

There are a lot of Walmart Cyber Monday deals, but we've got all the best ones right here. Whether it's a TV or an exercise bike you're looking for, keep reading to find the best price at Walmart right now.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020 — Best sales now

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Top Deals

Lowest Price Ever AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

This is the lowest price ever on Apple's wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling features, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found at Walmart. The AirPods Pro have come in and out of stock at many retailers during the past week, so if you get a chance to grab this discount, don't hesitate.View Deal

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've seen for a robot vac. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

This fitness sports watch will track your heart rate and daily activity, as well as your workouts your sleep. It's also suitable for swimming, and has in-built Alexa voice control. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low, which makes it one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals around. View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,199 now $678 @ Walmart

Roku TVs have all the advantages of using a Roku device, without actually having to use up any HDMI ports. TCL's model has that, plus 4K resolution, HDR, three 4K ready HDMI ports, and of course that lovely big 75-inch display.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

Not a huge discount, but this already-good value TV now costs a little bit less. For your money you get the lovely 70-inch 4K display, HDR, intelligent upscaling and pixel tuning for the best possible picture, AirPlay and Chromecast support, DTS Virtual X surround sound, and moreView Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $379 @ Walmart

It may be a budget TV, but this 65-inch Sceptre TV offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and four HDMI ports. Take note, there's no built-in WiFi, which means you'll need a device in order to stream content. However, if you don't want a smart TV, this deal is as cheap as they get. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Sony 55" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $698 @ Walmart

A 55-inch Sony TV for under $700 is very rare. But that's what Walmart's currently offering for Cyber Monday. This 2020 TV features HDR Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Google Assistant/AirPlay 2 support, and a special gaming mode for smooth gameplay. View Deal

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet that won't break your budget. It features a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, making it one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can get. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever (with the price dropping once you add the Surface Pro to your cart). Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included! View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. It sports outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and a powerful GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deal is a steal at just $799 ($300 off). View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin: was $979 now $899 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch machine offering FHD resolution, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 512GB SSD, and an extra-thin design to make it easier to carry around.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,137 now $924 @ Walmart

Taking you under the $1,000 barrier at Walmart, with over $200 off this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. it packs in a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a Core i5 CPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SDD, a 1TB hard drive, and more ports than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Walmart

This one packs in a 10th Gen overclockable Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Everything you need to get your gaming done on the go, but without costing the Earth. View Deal

ASUS Tuff gaming laptop: was $1,969 now $1,600 @ Walmart

This VR ready gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB hard drive, and more. Frankly for this amount they're practically giving it away, so grab one while you can.View Deal

Gaming

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming bundle packs everything you need to jump head first into PC gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Plus, you also get an Omen 400 gaming mouse and Omen 800 gaming headset. View Deal

Headphones

AirPods Pro: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

This is the lowest price ever on Apple's wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling features. The AirPods Pro have come in and out of stock at many retailers during the past week, so if you get a chance to grab this $50 discount, don't hesitate.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Scoring any pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones for less than $200 is a godsend. Bose’s dual-mic, noise-rejecting system is not only incredible for blocking out distractions, but also enhances sound quality to enjoy phone calls and video chats. Having 20 hours of listening time means you can travel comfortably without experiencing any low-battery anxiety.View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

If you're looking for solid build quality and sound quality wrapped up in a wireless, Bluetooth-friendly package, Beats Solo3 headphones will do the trick. Plus, they're stylish.

View Deal

Powerbeats: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for the cheap.

View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: currently $129 @ Walmart

Check for price changes: Walmart has been selling the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale at its lowest price ever, but that $20 discount is not current available. We're hoping the $109 price returns by Cyber Monday. The AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Smart Home

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.View Deal

Roku Ultra LT (4K): was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.View Deal

Vacuums

Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Designed to power through pet hair and with a 150 minute runtime, this nifty robot vacuum is under $200 right now. A brilliant choice with app connectivity and more. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

Here's a Walmart Cyber Monday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.View Deal

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This fast cooking appliance deal might disappear pretty quickly, thanks to a 51% off deal. And with its 6 quarts capacity, you'll have no problem creating big dishes for the family. It's our favorite Instant Pot overall.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $139 at Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $90 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart: was $129, now $99 at Walmart

Get the deluxe PowerXL for under $100 with this Cyber Monday deal. It has an immense ten quart capacity and seven-in-one functions for anything from roast to dehydrating. View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $15 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $19, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart Cyber Monday deals you'll find. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $164 @ Walmart

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $30 off and at its second-lowest price to date. View Deal

Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

One of the cheapest fitness trackers just got cheaper. With heart rate and step tracking as well as sleep monitoring, the Inspire 2 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts or those who are just getting started. It also has an impressive 10-day battery life. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $129 at Walmart

This fitness sports watch will track your heart rate and daily activity, as well as your workouts your sleep. It's also suitable for swimming, and has in-built Alexa voice control. View Deal