Volkswagen just changed its name to Voltswagen — and electric ID Buzz gets release date

VW’s iconic bus is making a comeback with a new all-electric vehicle called the ID Buzz. Oh, and VW is no longer VW in the U.S.. It's now VT.

Seriously, Volkswagen has officially changed the name of its U.S. operations from Volkswagen to Voltswagen of America to promote its electric car push. USA Today first reported on this announcement.

Available in two different specifications, there will be a rear-wheel drive only version of the ID Buzz, which offers around 200hp and an all-wheel drive version which produces 300hp.

The Buzz will arrive in the US in 2023 and in Europe in 2022.

That European Buzz is also going to be doing double duty, providing both passenger and commercial van options. VW is working on an entirely automated version of the commercial variant but it will arrive significantly later than the standard models. While EU models will come in either short or long-wheelbase versions the US model will only be available with a long wheelbase, according to Car and Driver.

Like its fellow electric vehicles, the ID 3 and ID 4, the Buzz is built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. This forms the basis of a range of cars from VW group, including those from Audi, Skoda and Seat. The company plans to have transitioned entirely to electric vehicles by 2030 when it expects there to be around 300 electric models across its 12 brand names.

With the traditional EV layout of underfloor batteries, there’s a huge range of practical uses for the Buzz. Anyone with more than two kids is likely to be enormously tempted just for the school run. And with flexible seating and loads of space inside, these vehicles have endless customization options.

The Buzz first made an appearance as a concept in 2017 with the trademark flat front. There may be some cosmetic changes to the final version but the company has clearly put a lot of thought into making a van that captures the spirit of the original Bus. Those vehicles have become iconic since VW first introduced them in 1950.

The iconic van continued to be produced until 1979 when it was replaced by what is known as the T3, a vehicle that retained the practicality of the original but lost all the charm and personality. The ID Buzz is a much needed return to what made the original so special, that cute appeal that hides an enormously practical vehicle for families — and literally everyone on TikTok who is currently living in a Mercedes Sprinter.