Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream: How to watch online, start time and more

One of the biggest 'L's of 2020 has led to the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream, one of the biggest boxing matches of the end of 2021. This weekend, we'll see Vasilik Lomachenko punch his way back to the top of the lightweight division, in an attempt to redeem himself after a surprising title loss to Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko vs Commey live stream channel, start time The Lomachenko vs Commey live stream is Saturday (Nov. 11).

• Time — 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT

• Main event ring walks: — 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV or on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Lomachenko's likely a little frustrated that his desired rematch against Lopez hasn't happened. Commey looks like the next best thing. And since the rest of the lightweight boxing world failed to light a spark as of late, it seems like a win here could be huge for Lomachenko. It could even propel him to a challenge against the current champ George Kambosos Jr. in 2022.

What does beating Commey prove? The 34-year-old Ghanaian held the IBF lightweight title in 2019, and has a cautious fighting style that will likely force Lomachenko to take a risk here and there. But the money's on Lomachenko, as most people think it's just a question of how many rounds Commey will last. Especially since Lopez took Commey out with a second-round TKO a little under two years ago (Dec. 14, 2019).

But what if Commey surprises us all? After all, Kambosos did beat the odds against Lopez. It would likely send him to face Kambosos (though the victor there feels a bit easier to predict than if Lomachenko wins).

Even worse, a loss to Commey could put Lomachenko on the ropes. Maybe he would try fighting at 130 pounds, but he wouldn't return to that class with a lot of steam behind him.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey live stream from anywhere

Lomachenko vs Commey live streams in the US

In the US, Lomachenko vs Commey is going to be broadcast on ESPN Plus (which appears to start earlier, with a 5:30 p.m. ET time listed, which likely has prelim matches) but you don't really need that service when the main card is also going to be on ESPN. And ESPN isn't just available on most cable packages, it's on two of our favorite streaming services: FuboTV and Sling TV .

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 11).

ESPN is also on Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but we recommend Sling and Fubo.TV, two of the best streaming services in our opinion.

And as for which you should pick? It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo.TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

Lomachenko vs Commey live streams in the UK

Fight Fans in the U.K. willing to stay up late can catch Lomachenko vs Commey on Sky Sports.

The main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT and the main event should begin at around *gulp* 4 a.m. GMT.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Lomachenko vs Commey live streams in Canada

TSN is all you need to watch Lomachenko vs Commey. You can add TSN to your package if you don't have it already, and TSN2 has the Lomachenko vs Commey fight.

Lomachenko vs Commey live streams internationally

Fite has the Lomachenko vs Commey live stream for other territories, so check them out if your preferred service isn't streaming it.

Lomachenko vs Commey odds

Currently, Caesar's Sportsbook (via WSN) has Lomachenko as the overwhelming favorite at -700 (wager $700 to win $100), with Commey at +450 (bet $100 to win $450).

Even higher odds for Lomachenko are found at BetMGM (according to Yahoo!Sports), where he's a -1100 favorite to Commey's +550.

Lomachenko vs Commey card

Here is the full card, but nobody's breaking down which undercard fights will be on the ESPN feed and which will be on the ESPN+ feed, which seems to start earlier at 5:30 p.m. ET.