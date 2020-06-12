UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 2, card and start time

UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo Start Time The UFC Las Vegas 2 main card starts at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific | 2 a.m. BST).

Prelim matches start at 6 p.m. Eastern.

We're a day away from UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo. Live streams are going to be available and abundant, thanks to not one but two ways to watch tonight.

In one of your co-main events, we've Jessica "Evil" Eye, the top ranked Flyweight division competitor taking on the 10th ranked Cynthia Cavillo, who's got to be thinking upset. Eye's got inches on Cavillo in both arm and leg reach, as well as the slight height advantage.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Everything to know about the Stimulus check

But while Eye's also got almost twice as many wins as Cavillo, she's got 7 losses to her record, while her opponent has 1 L and 1 tie. Neither has main evented before, and the match is listed as a pick'em. So don't believe anyone who's "sure" about it.

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson throw down in the other co-main event, with each looking to elevate themselves from simply being a "top prospect," to a proven name.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo

Both halves of UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. The former is available on many streaming services, and the latter is ESPN's own streaming service, which it bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a cost-cutting package aimed at for cord-cutters.

Those who haven't cut the cord yet probably have the easiest time watching UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo live, as ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle gets you all three services for a low $12.99 per month. That includes Disney Plus with 4K Ultra-HD video and 4 simultaneous streams, which costs $15.99 on Netflix.View Deal

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo card

Again, UFC Fight Night Eye vs Calvillo puts 6 matches on the undercard and 5 in the main card.

Of course, "card is subject to change." You'll remember from UFC 249 that Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern):

Mariya Agapova vs Hannah Cifers - Flyweight

Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar - Lightweight

Julia Avila vs Gina Mazany - Bantamweight

Tyson Nam vs Zarrukh Adashev - Bantamweight

Anthony Ivy vs Christian Aguilera - Welterweight

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern):