Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream is a match between two sides who are both looking to bounce back after disappointing midweek defeats — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, Dec. 10.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

The much-lauded Ange Postecoglou revolution has certainly hit a snag. Tottenham are now five games without a Premier League victory, and during that run, they’ve only managed a single draw against the reigning champions Man City. It wouldn’t be fair to talk about Tottenham’s downturn in form without mentioning that they’ve been hit hard by injuries. The loss of summer signing James Maddinson is being particularly felt. Their most recent game saw them lose 1-2 to West Ham despite dominating the game for large spells and initially taking the lead.

Perhaps the only team in the Premier League that can feel more hard done by injury issues is Newcastle. The Magpies are now missing more than a dozen first-team players, and the inability to rest key players is starting to show on the pitch. A miserable 3-0 defeat away to Everton saw talismanic defender Kieren Trippier make a host of uncharacteristic errors that were seemingly down to fatigue. Manager Eddie Howe would desperately love to rotate his roster for this match, but no currently injured players are expected to recover in time for the trip to London.

As both sides are depleted, the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream could end up being a scrappy game, but it’s still a match that should make for excellent viewing.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.