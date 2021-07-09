Totally Rated: The Nintendo Switch Gets An Upgrade

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed — and rated — the very latest games and products on the market. In this week’s episode, we get a sneak peak at the new Nintendo Switch OLED, Sony released its latest flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 and more iPhone 13 rumors continue to circulate.

Meet the new Nintendo Switch (OLED)

Fans have been begging for a new Switch for quite some time now and this new version comes with better battery life in handheld mode, 4K when docked, fixed joy con drift and a better kick stand.

The addition of an OLED screen is a big upgrade too.

The Nintendo Switch OLED keeps the same resolution from the regular switch, sticking to the 1280 x 720 pixel display.

So what visual improvements is this actually going to give you?

Put simply, better contrast, OLED panels allow for truer blacks as individual LEDs can be turned off entirely, instead of LCD panels where even black pixels, they still emit light.

Other upgrades include double the internal storage, a 7” OLED screen and wired LAN internet integration.

The Switch OLED will be available from October 8, 2021 for $350.

Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 is for the hardcore

James Peckham from TechRadar gave his thoughts about the latest handset: “The Sony Xperia 1 III is the best smartphone the company has made for years, offering a top-tier smartphone display, great battery life and a versatile camera that’s easier to use than those on previous Sony handsets.

“It isn’t the right phone for everyone – there are some unique elements to Sony’s approach to handsets that means it may not be for you – but if you like Sony smartphones, or you’re willing to try something a bit different, this could be for you.”

iPhone 13 Pro will have bigger camera?

Finally, the new iPhone 13 Pro rumors started circling this week suggesting a bigger than ever before camera block.

A redesigned iPhone case surfaced on Chinese social network, Weibo, suggesting that the iPhone 13 Pro could have the biggest camera array yet.

Numerous changes have been rumored for the iPhone 13 Pro’s cameras for quite some time, including improved telephoto range, more lens elements, changes in aperture, and the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

So it’s not surprising that the camera block could grow, but we’re surprised to see it growing as much as this image suggests.

Of course, the case design could be wrong, and based on leaks, rumors and guesswork rather than any official information, so we’re taking this one with a pinch of salt.

