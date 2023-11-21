7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Nov. 21-27)

Get ready to feast on all the new movies streaming this week on Netflix, Hulu and the other major streaming services.

Oppenheimer is this week's big new movie release, as Christopher Nolan's biopic finally jumps over to the streaming realm. It's newly available via premium video on demand, so you can purchase it to stream on your preferred platform.

For other new titles this week, all you need is the right streaming subscription. They include the long-awaited follow-up Good Burger 2, the holiday feel-good comedy Genie and Adam Sandler's latest animated foray Leo.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week. And be sure to check out our roundup of new shows on TV this week.

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS)

This harrowing documentary by Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov is likely to be a frontrunner in several Oscar categories. It chronicles the 20 days Chernov spent with colleagues in the besieged city of Mariupol after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Along with footage taken by journalists from Frontline and the Associated Press, Chernov documents the war’s atrocities from a deeply personal perspective.

Stream on PBS starting Nov. 21

Leo (Netflix)

Adam Sandler lends his voice to this animated musical comedy with a coming-of-age story as told by a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida fifth-grade classroom for decades with his tank-mate turtle named Squirtle (Bill Burr). After overhearing a conversation that leads him to believe he doesn’t have long to live, Leo decides to break out and experience life on the outside. He gets the chance when the teacher decrees that each student must take Leo home for a weekend, but as he gets caught up in the kids’ problems, freedom becomes an afterthought.

Stream on Netflix starting Nov. 21

The Marsh King’s Daughter (PVOD)

Daisy Ridley stars in this psychological thriller based on Karen Dionne’s novel. Helena leads a seemingly ordinary life — married to husband Stephen (Garret Hedlund) with a young daughter. But she’s hiding a dark and dangerous secret: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), who abducted her mother and kept both of them captive in the wilderness for years. Helena grew up knowing nothing of their circumstances and idolizing her father. Now, he’s escaped prison and Helena fears for her and her daughter’s safety.

Buy to stream on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 21

Oppenheimer (PVOD)

If you missed out on the theatrical Barbenheimer experience, now you can put on a doubleheader at home via VOD. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The story follows the young Oppenheimer from his days studying theoretical physics to teaching quantum physics to developing an atomic bomb during World War II at the behest of Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon).

Oppenheimer sets up the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where he’s joined by brilliant minds including Isidor Isaac Rabi (David Krumholtz) and Edward Teller (Benny Safdie). But years later, Oppenheimer is haunted by regrets.

Buy to stream on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 21

Genie (Peacock)

‘Tis the season for new Christmas movies ! And classic Christmas movies . Oh, and Hallmark Christmas movies . With Thanksgiving arriving this week, the holidays are truly underway.

In the new fantasy comedy Genie, Melissa McCarthy is the titular genie, who’s been doing her job for millennia. One day, she’s summoned by Bernard Bottle (Paapa Essiedu), whose marriage to wife Julie (Denée Benton) is crumbling and whose young daughter Eve (Jordyn Mcintosh) barley knows him. Just before Christmas, Bernard misses Eve’s birthday and gets fired. Despondent, he dusts off an old jewelry box and unintentionally releases Flora. Maybe, just maybe, she can help him get his family back.

Stream on Peacock starting Nov. 22

Good Burger 2 (Paramount Plus)

Sequels made decades after the first movie are all the rage (Top Gun: Maverick, Coming 2 America). Joining those illustrious titles is Good Burger 2, which follows up on the 1997 comedy based on a sketch from the Nickelodeon series All That. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite as Dexter Reed and cashier Ed, respectively. Dexter is down on his luck after another invention fails, but he’s welcomed back by Ed to the fast food restaurant with open arms. They’ve got a new crew of co-workers and, naturally, hijinks ensues.

Stream on Paramount Plus starting Nov. 22

Master Gardener (Hulu)

Director Paul Schrader’s latest crime thriller completes a sort-of trilogy that includes 2017’s First Reformed and 2021’s The Card Counter. All three are loosely connected by the image of a man sitting at his desk writing in a journal while the camera circles him.

In Master Gardener, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton) is a meticulous horticulturist at Gracewood Gardens, a beautiful estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When she demands that he take on her troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, Narvel’s carefully cultivated life begins to unravel.

Stream on Hulu starting Nov. 23