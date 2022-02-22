Thor: Love and Thunder merch just revealed Thor's new look

While we wait for a Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, we just got our first glimpse at the looks of its characters through new merchandise.

While this isn't the way we'd like to first see what appears to be a new look for Thor (who's lost all that weight and most of his beard from Endgame), a little is more than nothing. It's also not a huge shock — Spider-Man: No Way Home merch was also the first look at that movie.

This is all via Marvel, which released a merch gallery for its upcoming set of photos of the LEGO and action figures for Thor: Love and Thunder. And in this set, we've got two things that may surprise fans of the past movies. First of all, Thor's armor is extremely blue. Or at least the figure's armor is.

Seriously, you've got to see this "Titan Hero Series" figure of Thor for yourself. It's blue to a point where we'd expect Valkyrie, Korg and the rest of the gang would be making fun of Thor for it throughout the upcoming Marvel movie.

This Thor is so blue, we're wondering if David Cross will show up and make a reference to that time his Arrested Development character Tobias Fünke was covered in blue paint. We're wondering if the folks at Hasbro haven't over-simplified Thor's new gear, though, as the photo on the box shows reds and yellows not seen in the toy's armor.

More of that armor can be seen on the box for the Stormbreaker toy, here:

And, yes, this merch is also giving us our first official look at Christian Bale's version of Gorr the God Butcher — at least in LEGO form. We specify "LEGO form" because these toys simplify character looks significantly, and this time it's possibly almost to the detriment of the character.

And, yes, we can confirm that this grey character covered in mummy's wrappings is Gorr, as you'll see a list of figures with names in the third image in the below gallery.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel)

As such, you'll see that Gorr just looks like a mummy. Not too menacing, and nothing close to the 'god butcher' nickname.

As you'll see here, it appears that Mighty Thor (that's Jane Foster's Thor) is the one going to battle with Gorr. You'll also note that Valkyrie is still apparently king of New Asgard, a title that Thor bestowed upon her.

The big set where you can get all of the characters is the Goat Boat, which is pulled by goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. That set gets you Thor, Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, King Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr.

There's also a Titan Hero Series action figure for Mighty Thor, which shows off a new blonde look. It also has seemingly inherited the discs design of previous Thor armor from the movies.