This ridiculous $5,000 iPhone 11 Pro looks like Tesla’s Cybertruck

If you ever wondered what the secret child of a Tesla car and iPhone would look like, wonder no more. Here’s the Cyberphone.

It’s not an Apple or a Tesla product, but it is a real iPhone 11 Pro. Or iPhone 11 Pro Max, depending on how much you want to spend.

The Cyberphone was designed by Caviar, a Russian company that creates custom body replacements for flagship phones that can cost over $100,000 (phone included). If you have ever seen one of those ornate phones made of gold and diamonds, chances are that it was made by Caviar.

(Image credit: Caviar)

This one in particular starts at $5,256 for a 64GB model, with only 99 units available. If you have the money to blow, you can pre-order it now.

Unlike with previous Caviar phones, the company's designers have found inspiration beyond the bling and focused on this:

The Tesla Cybertruck (Image credit: Tesla)

Of course, that’s Elon Musk’s instantly iconic and equally controversial Cybertruck. Apparently, Caviar‘s designers thought that the Cybertruck is the bee’s knees and the company’s customers would like to have a phone that looks as radical as Musk’s creation.

“The design of the body is inspired by the geometry of Tesla Cybertruck,” the company says on its site.

It also says that ”at the same time, it is improved aesthetically.” I don’t know about that, but watch this video and judge for yourself.

As you can see, the inspiration is not only purely aesthetic. Caviar’s designers also wanted to make the iPhone as durable as the Cybertruck, which is why they created a body that is made of titanium and also covers the fragile iPhone’s display.

The cover is actually reminiscent of the truck's convertible box:

(Image credit: Tesla)

The cover also serves as a built-in phone stand. However, I don’t know how practical this will be on a daily basis. It will be weird to hold the phone with this giant plate hanging out. It may be a great screen protector but it looks incredibly bulky.

The company says that it is only going to make 99 units, which are available for pre-order now. You can choose the iPhone 11 Pro or the 11 Pro Max with up to 512GB of storage.