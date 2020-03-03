The OnePlus 8 launch date has just leaked

The OnePlus 8 will be an important phone for Android fans. The company’s well known for giving its users lots of exciting features for a little less money than you might expect. We were gearing up for the launch of this next OnePlus device in a couple of months, but excitingly, the OnePlus 8 looks to be arriving earlier than expected.

According to TechRadar , the OnePlus 8 will launch in the second week of April. This strictly only applies to the launch in India, but OnePlus has historically held its launches at around the same time, so hopefully this means we’ll see respective events in the US and the UK too.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were both revealed in May 2019, meaning it won’t quite be a year between the two launches.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro then came along in September 2019. We assume that OnePlus will continue its trend of making these “T” upgrades to its phones, but perhaps this will jump forward a month to August to keep the time period between the launches the same.

According to the rumors and leaks we’ve seen so far, the OnePlus 8 will use a Snapdragon 865 processor, and at least 8GB RAM. Building on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display, OnePlus has said that it’s working on a 120Hz display, which will rival the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

This time, the display will have a punch-hole front camera, rather than a notch or pop-up mechanism like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro respectively. We may also see wireless charging debut for the first time on a OnePlus device, along with an upgraded fast charging system.

After introducing a “Pro” variant of the OnePlus 7 last year, we may also be getting a “Lite” version to complement it on the OnePlus 8. This cut-down version of the new device will let OnePlus compete in the growing area of mid-range phones made by luxury companies. Expect it to go up against the rumored iPhone 9 and Google’s Pixel 4a , the expected successor to the Pixel 3a .