The next PC Gaming Show will show you the hottest games to expect in 2023

Our sibling site PC Gamer is holding a major event to showcase some of the hottest games coming in the next 12 months. Dubbed the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview, this second show of the year will be wholly focused on next year’s and beyond PC games.

It will air on Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab) and other platforms on November 17, starting at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BT / 5 a.m AEDT. Expect to see a mix of trailers and game footage from developers spread across the world.

Regular viewers of the PC Gaming Show will recognize returning presenter Frankie Ward, who has been on the Show since 2018. She’ll bring in her expertise in esports, especially the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

Speaking of games, you can expect to see the likes of Kerbal Space Program 2, including an exclusive interview with creative director Nate Simpson, a brand-new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum, Shadows of Doubt, and The Great War: Western Front. On top of those and more, the PC Gamer team will give you its top 5 most wanted games of 2023.

But don’t take our word on it, as here’s Evan Lahti, PC Gamer’s Editor-in-Chief, with his thoughts on why this is a must-watch show for PC gaming fans.

"What we love about PC gaming is that so often the next big thing—Stardew Valley, Valheim, Among Us—completely catches players by surprise," says Lahti. "There are more PC games coming than any one of us can keep track of. We want this show to give PC gamers a digestible look at 2023's most interesting games."

Intel will be sponsoring the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview, so you can expect to hear what’s next for the chip maker in the gaming sphere for 2023. Or at least get a taste of Intel’s role in the world of gaming.

So make sure to mark November 17 in your calendars, as you’ll get a good idea of what could be the next big big hitters to make it onto our best PC games list come 2023.