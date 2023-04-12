Wow! Amazon just slashed $1,100 off this 55-inch Sony OLED TV

If you've been holding out for an OLED TV, now is a great time to upgrade. And trust me, this TV deal I've found is big.

Right now the Sony 55-inch A90J 4K OLED TV is just $1,398 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's been discounted a huge $1,100, bringing this set down to its lowest price ever. If it sells out, you can also get this deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,398 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony A90J features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and a backlit remote. Sony's heatsink tech results in brighter HDR pictures. You can also get this deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Sony is well-known for making some of the best OLED TVs on the market. We’ve not reviewed the Sony A90J, which is from 2021, but it shares many qualities with the Sony Bravia XR A90K , which we deemed the best 42-inch TV you can buy. Sony consistently puts out OLED TVs with stunning visuals, vibrant colors and sharp 4K upscaling, and the A90J looks to be no exception.

Premium TVs can sometimes ditch sound quality in favor of a good picture. Not so here — Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech means that sound comes from the screen itself, and it makes for a more immersive experience than traditional TV speakers.

The A90J also supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. The Google TV OS the TV runs on means you get access to all the best streaming services , as well as Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. In addition, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, meaning it delivers the best frame rates for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Overall, the Sony Bravia XR A90J looks like an awesome TV. If you don’t mind a TV model that’s a couple years old, I highly recommend picking it up. Or, if you’re looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.