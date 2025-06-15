ATSC 3.0 TVs just got a huge upgrade — and it might be a gamechanger

TVs are fast becoming a melting pot for gaming. Both LG and Samsung have made it a point to enrich their displays with some of the best cloud gaming services and alternative gaming experiences all at your fingertips.

But a new platform is giving ATSC 3.0 tuners some extra juice. You might know ATSC 3.0 better as the gateway to Nextgen TV and 4K broadcasts, but it’s entering a new phase in its lifespan.

Called GameLoop TV, the company aims to make its own free TV channels dedicated to watching and playing various games. Right now, it’s only available in select areas across the US, but it’s gaining traction and could reshape the ways gaming is approached through broadcast channels.

Although still in its infancy, GameLoop is showing a lot of promise. Here's everything you need to know about what it is and how you can get it set up on your ATSC 3.0 TV.

Where can you get it?

(Image credit: Game Loop TV)

Before even considering Game Loop, you'll need to make sure you have access to NextGen TV. If you didn't already know, this is a service making 4K broadcasts even more accessible through the use of the ATSC 3.0 standard.

Thus, you'll need one of the best TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners to start. Unfortunately, several top name OLED brands have done away with the ATSC 3.0 standard — and that includes both Samsung and LG.

Fortunately, there are a ton of other budget and value picks on the market to choose from, including the brand new Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV.

Next, you'll need to make sure you're located in an area where Game Loop TV is even accessible. NextGen TV is still rolling out to several states and cities across the US, and Game Loop is fast behind it. You can find a full list of cities and states where Game Loop TV is offered on its official website.

As someone who currently lives in New Jersey, I'm hoping it can make it's way here in due time, as well as New York City.

What can Game Loop do?

(Image credit: Game Loop TV)

Through Game Loop, you can experience games in a whole new way. Well, "new" might be overselling it a bit, as it's more like the '90s way in 2025. That means you can play and watch titles through TV channels, making it the perfect pastime for friends and family.

I've included an image above of the types of games Game Loop TV offers right now. A couple fun ones are Tetris, Pac-Man, Doodle Jump, and Planet Crossword. Just don't go into it expecting major AAA titles like Red Dead Redemption II or Death Stranding, as this is more for lighter, less-intensive experiences broadcast in blistering 4K.

And it's not just playing with your nearby friends and family that makes Game Loop so appealing. It also lets you face-off against other Game Loop players. It's like the arcade high score days all over again but on a next-gen level, and that's utterly special.

A new era for TV gaming

(Image credit: Game Loop TV)

We're entering an interesting new place for TV-based gaming. Cloud services are ever on the rise, but they're not the only things making a splash in the TV gaming space. And, as of right now, these kinds of experiences are relegated to Samsung and LG models.

But Game Loop aims to make home-bound gaming on your smart TV far more social and interactive. Case in point is the Planet Crossword hit that makes learning that much more enjoyable, all from your couch. Facing off against other users also gives you that sense of challenge and collaboration.

You can't really get that anywhere else when it comes to TV-based gaming — especially in 4K. The fact that it's paired with some fun and lighthearted hosts makes it all the more accessible and totally original. This is a different next-gen gaming experience, one that puts you in the driver seat.

We'll be keeping an eye on Game Loop as it expands across the US. It's just one more reason why you might want an ATSC 3.0 tuner on your TV.