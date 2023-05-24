It's almost time to keep up with The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu. The first family of reality TV returns for more adventures, romance and drama. Plenty of action is in store in The Kardashians season 3, including a new babies, feuds and business ventures.

The Kardashians season 3 streaming details The Kardashians season 3 premieres tomorrow (Thursday, May 25).

Time: 12:01 a.m. ET / 9:01 p.m. (Wed) PT / 5:01 a.m. BST / 3:01 p.m. AEDT

Where: Hulu (U.S.) and Disney Plus (internationally)



In The Kardashians season 3 trailer, matriarch Kris Jenner admits, "This has been a whirlwind of a year. I don’t think you realize the weight of the world is on your shoulders."

According to Hulu's official synopsis, "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires."

That's pretty vague. From the tabloids, we know that Kim and Pete Davidson broke up and her divorce from Kanye West was finalized. Kourtney and Travis Barker's lavish Italian wedding wasn't shown, but we may see their lives as newlyweds. Similarly, the show may finally give us a glimpse of Khloé's second baby and Kylie's baby boy.

Here's everything you need to watch The Kardashians season 3. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch The Kardashians season 3 online in the U.S.

The Kardashians season 3 premieres on Hulu on Thursday (May 25) at 12:01 a.m. ET.

New episodes will debut each following week.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives like Prey. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch The Kardashians season 3 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia — Disney Plus is.

And the international versions of Disney Plus that have the Star Channel will likely get The Kardashians, at the same schedule (every Thursday) as Hulu.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

The Kardashians cast

The complicated Kardashians are comprised of the main family:

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Potential appearances may be made by their various significant others and exes, including Kourtney's husband Travis Barker and ex Scott Disick (Kourtney's ex) and Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson.