The Kardashians on Hulu release date and cast info just dropped

We finally know when the Kardashians are coming to Hulu. The reality TV show super-family's finally broken out of the E! reality TV empire, and this long-teased new show of theirs (a Hulu exclusive) is coming pretty soon.

As for what the show will deliver, well, expect the latest chapters of drama from the Kardashians and Jenners. The official show synopsis states "The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines."

So, if you've been wondering what's actually been happening with Kimye, the relationship that seemed to never end until Pete Davidson popped up like a friendly neighbor, The Kardashians will likely deliver.

The official synopsis also states "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight. "

The Kardashians will deliver new episodes every Thursday starting on April 14. Hulu announced the news in a clip with each of its stars living inside of glass cases, which shattered at the end of the clip.

Hulu, one of the best streaming services, has not announced how many episodes will be in its first season.

The Kardashians on Hulu cast info

Only six cast members — the women seen in the below date announcement trailer — have been announced so far. We expect plenty of other names in the Kardashian family and those in their orbit to appear, such as Kim's now-ex Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.