The best Presidents' Day sale is this HP laptop for just $449

We've seen a lot of Presidents' Day sales today, but HP might have the best deal for anyone shopping for a new laptop.

Currently, you can get the HP 15t Laptop on sale for $449.99. That's $800 off and the same price we saw for this system over the holidays. What makes this such an epic deal is that the laptop is configured with a new 10th-gen Core i7-10510U CPU.

HP Laptop 15t (Core i7): was $1,249 now $449 @ HP

The configuration on sale packs a Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Keep in mind that it features a 1366 x 768 LCD. As a result, we recommend spending an extra $50 to upgrade the LCD to 1080p resolution. Even after said upgrade, you're only paying $499.99 for an extremely well-equipped mainstream machine.

Other highlights of the HP Laptop 15t include a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display that gives this system a 81% screen-to-body ratio. It also supports fast charging, which means you should be able to get to 50% battery capacity in just 45 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, you get two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, HDMI, and an SD Card slot. HP's Presidents' Day sale ends today, so act fact if you want to score this laptop at an epic price low.