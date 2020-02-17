Best Buy is slashing $300 off Surface Laptop 3 — but hurry!

Update February 18: Microsoft's sale is over, but Best Buy is now taking up to $300 off the Surface Laptop 3 with prices starting at $799.99.

Microsoft's Surface laptops are among the best laptops you can buy, but they're also among the priciest. But like many retailers, the Microsoft Store is slashing prices sitewide for Presidents' Day.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Microsoft Laptop 3 on sale for $799.99. That's $200 off and one of the best Surface Laptop deals we've seen.

Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $799.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop. The base configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

For users who need more horsepower, the Surface Laptop 3 with 10th-gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU is now $300 off at Best Buy. It has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD.View Deal

In their Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, sister site LaptopMag gave the machine its Editors' Choice award for its premium design, sharp display, and solid overall performance.

The least-expensive configuration on sale packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 bears a close resemblance to Apple's MacBook Air. However, the former packs a much better spec sheet and uses a 10th-gen Intel CPU, whereas the MacBook Air relies on a less potent 8th-generation Intel "Y" processor.

That newer processor means better multitasking performance from the Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft's laptop also provides a better keyboard with bouncy keys that offer decent travel.