Target PS5 restock expected tomorrow — time and how to get yours

PS5 restock has been in short supply at Target in recent weeks — in fact, the retailer hasn't replenished its stock of the in-demand console since last month. But that may be set to finally change tomorrow (April 28).

According to online stock tracking accounts, Target may be gearing up for a restock tomorrow. This would be the retailer's first restock in four weeks and would give customers still eager to get their hands on a PS5 another shot at securing Sony's next-gen gaming machine.

PS5 restock at Target (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target may be restocking the console next week. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target hasn't had any stock of the Digital Edition for over a month. View Deal

PS5 restock tracker — check all retailers

There had been some speculation that Target would restock the PS5 last week, but that ultimately didn't happen. However, the silver lining is that Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, has received a tip that Target is planning a PS5 restock for tomorrow (April 28)

TARGET UPDATE - DATE!Target is scheduled to drop Wednesday, April 28. My source is an actual internal email sent out by corporate only to high level employees-these emails never include the time but is almost always between 6am and 9am ET. I WILL be live streaming AND 1/2April 26, 2021 See more

Jake's information has been given some further legitimacy after it was shared by Matt Swider of TechRadar. Usually, if multiple well-known stock tracking accounts are all sharing the same information then it tends to be accurate, but we'd still advise cautious just in case.

⚠️Target PS5 / Xbox Series X restock date: it's scheduled for Wed, April 28, according to @Jake_Randall_YTThe time? You'll see my alert. Usually ~7:40am ET / 6:40am CT / 5:40am MT / 4:40am PT (be early by 40 mins – one time it was 7:15am)👇Full details https://t.co/qCm94WaXYEApril 27, 2021 See more

Typically Target drops stock between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, so definitely make sure you're up early tomorrow. The console is likely to sell out in minutes so you'll need to be fast and have a slice of good fortune on your side as well. Consult the buying advice below for some handy tips that could tip the odds in your favor.

It's unknown whether this potential drop will contain any stock of the PS5 Digital Edition. The all-digital model of the PS5 is even harder to get hold of than the standard version right now, with several recent restocks at major retailers solely containing the PS5 Disc Edition.

It's worth remembering that this is ultimately all just speculation and shouldn't be taken as official confirmation. Target is certainly due a restock at this point, but we've been burnt before, so don't put all your faith into online whispers.

To make sure you don't miss out on the stock drop, we’re tracking PS5 restocks not just at Target, but every major retailer. Make sure to bookmark our where to buy a PS5 guide for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.