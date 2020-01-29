Catch this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart before the Super Bowl for just $448

Time is running out if you're looking to score Super Bowl TV deals. Fortunately, this 65-inch TCL Roku TV deal will arrive on Friday if you buy it today.

For a limited time, Walmart has the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $448. That's $551 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: was $1,000 now $448 @ Walmart

TCL has been a value favorite of ours for some time among TV brands, and regularly shows up on our list of the best TVs. While we've given high ratings to all its tiers, the TCL 4 Series Roku TV fared especially well in our lab testing.

The TCL 4 Series has a 4K display, offering full 3840 x 2160 resolution, with direct backlighting and high dynamic range (HDR) support. Though the TCL 4 Series doesn’t offer the same HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, an indispensable advantage in fast-paced games.

It also runs on Roku TV, which we think is the smartest smart TV platform. The set will give you access to all the best Roku channels and hours of entertainment after the big game ends. Plus you can pair both Alexa and Google Assistant speakers with the TV, providing voice interaction and integration with the rest of your smart home.

If you order the 65-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV from Walmart now, you'll get it delivered in for Super Bowl Sunday. So don't wait around much longer if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment system for the big game.