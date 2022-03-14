Strava just removed this key Apple Watch feature — but we have a solution

Strava has made it a lot more complicated to close your rings on the Apple Watch. In a recent update to its "Health kit integration," Strava has removed the option to sync activities that have been not been recorded directly with Strava to Apple Health. This means you can no longer record a run or ride on a Garmin, upload it to Strava, and sync it to your watch.

Strava support team told us that a recent update to Health Kit integration means only activities recorded directly with the Strava iPhone or Apple Watch app will push to Apple Health. As a result, if you will need to connect any third-party device or service directly to Apple Health from now on.

Apparently, this is down to the fact that the best way to get data from say a Garmin app is to directly write it into Apple HealthKit rather than passing it though Strava. The new update to the integration could prevent duplicates of your activities being sent to your Strava account from both Garmin and HealthKit.

The move undoubtedly makes things a little more complicated for some runners and cyclists. Like many other Garmin/Apple Watch users, I’ve always found it beyond frustrating that Garmin Connect does not share calorie data with Apple Health, meaning my move ring stays put, even when the activity has synced.

How can you sync third-party Strava activities to Apple Health?

If you’d rather not run wearing two watches, there is a slightly clunky workaround using apps such as RunGap, that allows you to manage your data and sync activities between apps. To use RunGap, you’ll need to pay for a subscription, then log in to your Apple Health and other third-party apps to sync between them. RunGap supports Coros, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, MapMyRun, Nike+, Polar, Strava, TomTom, Wahoo Fitness among others.

You can also manually add workouts to your Apple Health, by clicking on 'browse', then 'activity', then under workouts hitting 'add data' in the top right-hand corner.

Other than that, the only free option right now seems to be running or riding with both your Apple Watch and your Garmin or Fitbit, or with your phone tracking via the Strava app, and your watch on your wrist for real-time data.

