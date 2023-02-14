Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date and time — how to watch online

It's almost time for the end of the line, when you watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 online, we hope your coordinates (see below) are set and you're ready to hit engage (play). And this time, Jean-Luc is getting the whole gang back together.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date and time Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres on Thursday (Feb. 16).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus



Current and returning cast members include LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William T. Riker, Gates McFadden as Doctor Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

Picard season 3 episode 1's official log line reads "After receiving a cryptic, urgent distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher, Admiral Jean-Luc Picard enlists help from generations old and new to embark on one final adventure: a daring mission that will change Starfleet, and his old crew forever."

There are also two new cast members. Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) plays a new character aiding Beverly Crusher, and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Riches ) is the captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Picard season 3 if you've traveled to a place where you can't access it. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.





How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 in the US

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3 a.m. ET. It is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.



Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 online in the UK and Australia

This year's a little different. Prime Video will no longer be the way to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3, as it's arriving on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) on February 17 in the UK and Australia, as well as Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3 online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch a broadcast of Star Trek: Picard season 3 every Thursday on Crave. (opens in new tab)

Crave has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, a Crave Mobile plan starts at just $9.99 per month, while Crave Total is $19.99 per month.