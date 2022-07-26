Picard season 3: Teaser, cast and everything we know so far

The “Next Generation” crew is back. The Star Trek: Picard season 3 teaser and poster were revealed at the San-Diego Comic-con and many of the returning crew members from Star Trek: The Next Generation have been spotted.

Cast members Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden came together on stage to promote the third and final season of Picard that is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in 2023.

Alex Kurtzman, the series’ Executive Producer, said Picard will have to set off to find and reunite his old crew who are spread out across the galaxy in this season. Without revealing much about the main villain in the third installment, he said, “I won’t say much except to say that she’s amazing.”

Here’s everything we know about Picard season 3 so far.

Picard season 3 cast news

The trailer and posters give us a glimpse of the cast and characters that will return to Picard in the final season. This includes the titular Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker).

They are also joined by fellow Picard co-stars including Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker). This is the first time all of the central TNG characters would have performed together since the 2002 feature film “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

Brent Spiner — who appeared consistently through Picard season 2 and played the android Data on The Next Generation and plays Data’s human brother Alan Inigo Soong on Picard — will also be seen in season 3.

(Image credit: Star Trek on Paramount Plus/Twitter)

Picard season 3 teaser and posters

Paramount Plus showcased many of their Star Trek series including the upcoming Star Trek: Picard season 3 at the San Diego Comic-con. They released a trailer and posters of the final season which gives Trekkies a glimpse of what to expect and highlights some quotes from the crew. You can watch the teaser below.

The teaser features the remaining cast of Picard, alongside Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Some of the TNG characters who have not yet appeared on Picard include Geordi, Worf and Dr. Crusher. The teaser gives us some details on them — like Geordi, who appears to be in an admiral’s Starfleet uniform, while Worf looks like he’s wearing the captain’s rank insignia. Dr. Crusher is out of uniform though.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus in 2023. Season 3 concluded filming this spring and there are no further details mentioned in Paramount Plus’ announcement. So we don’t know around which time in 2023 we can expect it to come.

Season 3 of Picard will probably feature a villain that takes inspiration from the "mind games between Kirk and Khan" in Wrath of Khan. This final season will also possibly deal with Picard facing trauma he underwent as a child — that he's been trying to run away from his entire life.

Season 2 finale of Picard also featured Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) who surprisingly entered mid episode to get Kore (Isa Briones) to join the Travelers. But so far by the looks of it, Briones is not in season 3, so it's unclear if the series will follow-up on this plot line.

At the Comic-con Patrick Stewart also teased that he will indeed set foot on the Enterprise-D at least once in Season 3.

You can also read our guide to Star Trek: Picard's Next Generation characters for handy character bios for Picard.