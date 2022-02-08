Spurs vs Southampton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton live stream sees both teams return to Premier League action following weekend victories in the FA Cup.

Spurs vs Southampton live stream, date, time, channels The Spurs vs Southampton live stream takes place Wednesday, February 9.

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs looked impressive in their 3-1 defeat of Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday. Most importantly, forward Harry Kane finally seems to be getting back to his best. His two contrasting goals, the first a blistering shot from outside the penalty area, the second a scrappy rebound he chased down, indicated a level of desire that had been missing before Antonio Conte arrived.

Southampton saw off the tough challenge of Championship side Coventry City in their fourth-round tie, winning 2-1 thanks to a brilliant long-range strike from Stuart Armstrong and a 112th-minute winner from former Tottenham wingback Kyle Walker-Peters.

Unfortunately, that extended match took its toll on Ralph Hasenhüttl’s players. Lyanco left on crutches due to a hamstring injury that could see the Brazilian centre-back out for up to 12 weeks. Perhaps even more worrying is the revelation that Armando Broja has not trained since the weekend. The Albanian striker has been terrorising defences in recent weeks but had to be carried off after the Coventry match.

The home side, meanwhile, will be without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp, and Japhet Tangaga; all three are suffering with injuries. In more positive news, manager Conte said that new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are “working very well.” Both came on as substitutes at the weekend and are likely to appear for the first time in the Premier League.

Southampton frustrated Tottenham when the two teams last met, just after Christmas. Despite being down to 10-men for a large part of the game, the south coast side proved extremely tough to break down and held out for 1-1 draw. They are clear of any serious relegation concerns and would surely be pleased to leave north London with another point. If they did this, it would be first time since the 2003/04 season that they have avoided defeat against Spurs in both league meetings.

For Tottenham, a win is crucial to keep alive their hopes of Champions League football for next season. History and form are on their side. They have not lost this fixture at home since a 2-1 defeat in 2016, and have won seven of their 10 Premier League home matches so far this season. Furthermore, Southampton have lost to Spurs in 13 of the last 19 league meetings.

The Spurs vs Southampton live stream promises a compelling floodlit mid-week fixture. We will show you how to watch it and find out who comes out on top below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Spurs vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Spurs vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Spurs vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Spurs vs Southampton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.