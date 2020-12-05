Spurs vs. Arsenal live stream: How to watch the North London Derby

Spurs vs. Arsenal start time and channels Spurs vs. Arsenal kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m. PST on Sunday, Dec. 6. In the U.S., the match airs on the premium tier of the Peacock streaming service. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hostpur goes into this weekend's Spurs vs. Arsenal live stream (aka the North London Derby) in an unusual position — first place in the Premier League. And there's nothing arch-rival Arsenal would love better than to knock Spurs off their lofty perch.

But the Gunners will have another incentive to come out on top in the Spurs vs. Arsenal match on Sunday (Dec. 6). Arsenal are floundering in the bottom half of the Premier League table, only winning one of their last five matches. That's shaky form heading into a match with high-flying Spurs, even if there are injury concerns surrounding Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

You've got several options to stream Spurs vs. Arsenal if you want to mind out which North London side prevails in this latest clash. We'll show you where to find the match and how to use a VPN if there's no available stream in your area.

How to use a VPN to stream Spurs vs. Arsenal

No Spurs vs. Arsenal streams available in your area? Don't get mad, get a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can change your location, to make it seem as if you're surfing the web from another part of the globe. That allows you to see live streams that may otherwise be geolocked in your area.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Spurs vs. Arsenal live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to stream Spurs vs. Arsenal if you're in the U.S. The match airs on the premium tier of Comcast's Peacock streaming service. A growing number of Premier League matches are finding their way on to Peacock — all four matches on Sunday can be found there — as Comcast looks to tempt people into paying the $4.99 monthly subscription fee.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Spurs vs. Arsenal live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports carries the Spurs vs. Arsenal match in the U.K., with coverage beginning at 4:15 PM GMT, about 15 minutes before kickoff. To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Spurs vs. Arsenal live streams in Canada

In Canada, the best way to watch Spurs vs. Arsenal is the same as any Premier League match — head to DAZN. The streaming service has the rights to all Premier League games. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Spurs vs. Arsenal live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where to stream Spurs vs. Arsenal in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For more Spurs vs. Arsenal live streams in other countries, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.