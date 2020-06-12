Spider-Man PS5 details revealed — and we have bad news

One of the most exciting announcements of Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming showcase was Spider-Man: Miles Morales: A follow-up to Sony's 2018 web-swinging hit starring the beloved younger Spider-Man from recent comics and movies. However, a recent interview reveals that the "new" Spider-Man may not be very new at all.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph (via Eurogamer), Sony Interactive Entertainment EVP of European Business Simon Rutter clarified that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an "enhancement to the previous game" rather than a fully-baked sequel.

"There's a substantial Miles Morales component - which is the expansion element," said Rutter. But also within the game as well there's been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PS5 technology and features."

That's a bit disappointing for fans expecting a complete new Spider-Man adventure this holiday season, especially since the game's trailer describes it as "a new adventure from Insomniac Games." Sony releasing an expanded remake over a true sequel is reasonable given that Marvel's Spider-Man has been out for less than two years, but the company could have been a little more direct about what the Miles Morales game actually is.

Still, there's plenty of reason for new and existing Spider-Man PS4 players to get excited about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If the trailer is any indication, we'll be getting more of the same delightful web swinging and fluid combat that made the original such a joy, as well as a new winter setting with realistic snowfall.

And Spider-Man could benefit hugely from the PS5's upgraded technology. Sony already teased the console virtually eliminating fast travel load times in a previous Spider-Man tech demo, and it's easy to imagine the DualSense controller's advanced haptics being used to more accurately simulate the feeling of swinging from building to building.

Sony has a history of launching standalone expansions to its hit franchises, with smaller titles such as Infamous: First Light and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy complementing their main series with new stories starring fresh characters.

If the Miles Morales component is meaty enough, and if Insomniac makes full use of the PS5's beastly graphics capabilities and blazing SSD, Spider-Man: Miles Morales could still be a must-have for PS5 owners this holiday. Just make sure to have your expectations in check.