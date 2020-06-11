Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 — what we know so far

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the first games we saw during the PS5 games event on June 11. The title seems to be exactly what fans have been asking for: a brand-new Spider-Man game that will launch alongside the PS5. We don’t know a ton of information about the game yet, but we can discern at least a few things from the trailer.

First off, in case you didn’t see the trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s embedded below:

Right off the bat, we can say that the game will put Miles Morales front and center. In Spider-Man for PS4, Miles was a supporting character, who had just recently acquired his superpowers. You got to play as him a few times, but never in full possession of his Spider-Man abilities. This time around, Miles will be wall-crawling, web-slinging and diving from tall buildings with the best of them.

Importantly, we know that the game will debut during holiday 2020. Since that’s when the PS5 itself will come out, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will either be a launch title, or something close to it. Since Spider-Man was one of the most beloved games on the PS4, this could theoretically entice a lot of fence-sitters to invest in a PS5 as soon as it comes out.

On the other hand, there’s a lot we don’t know about Spider-Man: Miles Morales yet. The game isn’t called “Spider-Man 2,” suggesting that it may be a standalone expansion rather than a full sequel. Sony is no stranger to standalone expansions, having done something similar with Infamous First Light during the last console generation. If that’s the case, fans should expect a shorter, more focused game that’s intended to bridge the gap between Spider-Man (PS4) and an eventual full sequel. Remember: If Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a full sequel, that means Insomniac had only two years to work on it. That’s not impossible, but it’s a pretty tight time crunch.

Otherwise, the game sounds pretty much like what its title promises. You’ll take control of Miles Morales as he begins his journey as Spider-Man in the world established by its PS4 predecessor. From the trailer, it seems like he’ll be able to do whatever a spider can. Comic book fans also know that Miles has a variety of abilities that Peter Parker doesn’t, including invisibility and a kind of electrical attack. No doubt, these will be integrated into the final game, along with multiple costumes and other options to customize your experience.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just one game announced during the PS5 June 11 event. Check out our PS5 live blog for more information on the full PS5 lineup so far.