Shopping on Temu? Here's what you need to know before placing your first order

Retailers like Amazon and Walmart have dominated the deals landscape for years. However, a new Boston-based retailer by the name of Temu is hoping to challenge these global behemoths with discounts it claims can rival its competitors.

Temu (pronounced tee-moo) made its debut in the fall of 2022 and soared in popularity following its Super Bowl ad. The online marketplace sells everything from apparel to electronics (opens in new tab). It's able to offer low prices by offering consumers direct access to third-party merchants, similar to Etsy and eBay. It also uses parent company PDD Holdings' network of merchants and logistic partners to fulfill purchases. The catch is, many of these items will likely ship from China.

That means it's extremely important to understand Temu's shipping and return policies before making a purchase. So if you've been eyeing a few items on Temu, here's everything you need to know about the retailer's policies. Also, check out what happened when we ordered $50 worth of products from Temu.

Temu's free shipping policy

(Image credit: Temu)

Temu is currently offering free shipping on all orders. Although the Temu website says this offer will end soon (there's even a countdown clock showing when the promo will end), we've been seeing it consistently extended since mid-February.

Temu's free shipping takes from 7 to 15 business days and tracking info isn't provided until your product is handed over to a local carrier

Just note that free shipping takes from 7 to 15 business days and tracking info isn't provided until your product is handed over to a local carrier. So if your purchase is coming from overseas, you won't be able to track its progress until it's handed to a U.S. carrier.

Alternatively, you can get free express shipping on orders over $129. (Express shipping is also available for $12.90 per order). However, express shipping estimates vary, so you won't know how much faster your product will arrive until you receive your shipping estimate from Temu.

The good news is that Temu will give you a $5 credit (for standard orders) or a $13 credit (for express orders) if your purchase doesn't arrive on time.

Order cancellation

Buyer's remorse happens to the best of us. If you order hasn't been packed, you can cancel your order directly from the Temu website or app. If your order has already been packed, you'll need to wait for your order to arrive and then request a refund.

Temu's return policy

(Image credit: Temu)

Practically all items sold on Temu are eligible for return or refund so long as it's done within 90 days from the purchase date. The few exceptions are items marked as non-returnable and apparel that has been worn, washed, or damaged.

The first return for every order is free at Temu. Second or subsequent returns from the same order will incur a $7.99 return shipping fee which will be deducted from your refund. Once returned, you can choose between receiving a Temu credit (less than three minutes) or a credit back to your credit card (up to 18 business days). It's worth noting that any item you return must be postmarked within 14 days after submitting a return on the Temu app or website. Otherwise, your return process will be eliminated.