Segway's new S-Pod brings us closer to a WALL-E-like reality

For a variety of reasons, Segway's original personal transporter never really took off, but the fact that you had to stand on it wasn't one of them. Nevertheless, Segway's newest S-Pod solves that vexing problem, by letting you sit in a cocoon-like shell that balances itself on two wheels as you scoot around at speeds up to 24 miles per hour.

Unlike the original Segway, though, S-Pod riders don't have to lean forward or back to control the S-Pod's movements. Rather, a joystick and navigation display provide control of the unit. A small wheel in the front of the S-Pod makes it easier for riders to exit and leave the vehicle, though Segway's S-Pod announcement didn't specifically mention that the rideable is meant for those with disabilities.

Also not mentioned: what the S-Pod will cost and when it will be available.

The S-Pod will be on display at CES 2020 next week, during which time we'll try and take it for a spin. At the show, Segway will also have a number of other electric scooters and bikes on display:

Ninebot eScooter: Available in five models, the top-end version of this electric scooter will have a top speed of 62.1 mph and a range of up to 124 miles. It can accelerate from 0-24 mph in four seconds, and has front and rear ABS brakes.

Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 : This foldable electric scooter will sell for $800, but is a light 22 pounds. Unlike most electric scooters, which have a throttle, the T15 will automatically adjust its speed based on road conditions. If you want to go a little faster, you merely have to use your foot to kick it. It has a 300-watt motor but a somewhat small range of about 9 miles, though regenerative braking will add a little juice back.

Ninebot KickScooter T60: This scooter, made for the ride-sharing industry, has a reverse-tricycle chassis. According to Segway's press release, this "roboscooter... allows the operator to move several scooters at once through a cloud system to supply the constant shifts in demands at any given time and place."

(Image credit: Segway-Ninebot)

Segway also plans to show off a concept electric motorcycle, the Ninebot Apex, which the company says has a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h).

Practicality of the S-Pod aside, Segway's expansion of its product lines is further indication that electric scooters and mopeds seem to be gaining more traction.