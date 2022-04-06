Samsung The Frame 2022 hands on — how is this actually a TV?

Samsung’s The Frame TV 2022 features a new matte, anti-glare screen that makes a major difference when you see in person. When it’s displaying art, I’m almost able to forget it’s a TV. The effect is pretty spectacular, not going to lie.

I checked out the latest version of The Frame, which remains Samsung’s most popular (and practical) Lifestyle TV. The Frame already offered a gallery-worthy aesthetic with swappable bezel frames and access to a large collection of artworks, but Samsung found room for improvement. The upgraded display is engineered to maximize light-scattering surface irregularities, limiting the glare you might get in your living room.

Side-by-side with The Frame TV 2021, The Frame TV 2022 looks like a totally different TV — and a totally better one. Sure, the previous Frame has a degree of anti-glare support for off-angle viewing of downloaded art. Yet the new, paper-like matte finish succeeds in camouflaging a TV with museum-caliber masterpieces, making this the best TV for people who fret about their home aesthetic.

I did a double take the first time I walked past The Frame TV 2022, genuinely mistaking it for decor in the Samsung showroom. Whereas when facing clashing light sources, there was no mistaking the previous Frame for a TV, even in art mode. On the new Frame, the traditional TV picture has plenty of dimension, yet when in art mode the screen turns to 2D canvas in what I can only describe as an act of utter sorcery.

(Image credit: Future)

That said, The Frame is a performance downgrade compared to the other Samsung 2022 TVs. It’s a standard QLED 4K TV, so don’t expect the advanced processing of 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets or the color volume of the Samsung S95B OLED TV (or QD-OLED TV.) But you don’t buy The Frame for industry-leading movie-watching experiences. The same can be said for its audio quality.

Instead, when you’re not watching a movie or show, you can visit the Samsung Art Store, which houses thousands of gallery-quality images of artwork. The Art Store features both famous works and modern material from upcoming artists, and continuously adds new collections. This year, the Art Store introduced a slightly elevated UX, which made it easier for me to find my favorite Klimt paintings as well as discover new works based on curated recommendations.

The Frame 2022 price and configurations

You’ll need to spend some extra money to expand your gallery, but depending on where you live, curating your perfect collection should be cheaper than a trip to The Louvre. The Frame 2022, which is available to pre-order now from Samsung (opens in new tab), also comes in a wide selection of sizes, from slightly larger than Van Gogh’s Starry Night to slightly smaller than some Jackson Pollacks. In other words, you should be able to find the right size for your space. Here are all the configurations and prices:

Samsung The Frame 2022 Model Number Size Price QN43LS03BAFXZA 43 inches $999 QN50LS03BAFXZA 50 inches $1,299 QN55LS03BAFXZA 55 inches $1,499 QN65LS03BAFXZA 65 inches $1,999 QN75LS03BAFXZA 75 inches $2,999 QN85LS03BAFXZA 85 inches $4,299

The Frame 2022 — should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I’m amazed by The Frame 2022, I still prioritize picture quality over good looks when choosing what TV to buy. For TV reviews, design is also one of my lowest priorities. I look more for sets that earn high marks on the Tom’s Guide TV tests. I expect the best OLED TVs and best QLED TVs to beat out The Frame in terms of performance.

That’s not to say the TV is second-rate. The Frame is still a Samsung 4K QLED TV with HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest smart features, 4 HDMI ports and even Dolby Atmos support. Pair that with a thoughtful design and new anti-reflective layer, and there’s no denying The Frame is the best at what it does.

I’ve seen people ‘hack’ their own Frame by adding moldings to a regular TV, but it still just looks like a framed TV. The Frame 2022 is a TV expertly disguised as a mounted work of art. So if you’ve ever thought of your TV as an eyesore, this could be the perfect solution.