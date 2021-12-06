Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 images just leaked — and the Ultra has a notch

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets is expected to launch early next year but it seems we won’t have to wait until then to see what they look like. Three recently-leaked images offer potential glimpses at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The devices images mostly fall in line with previous iterations like the but the Ultra has something that may upset users — an iPhone-like notch.

The images in question come to us via reputable leaker Evan Blass (who goes by @evleaks on Twitter) and look similar to allegedly leaked images we saw back in October of this year. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus aren’t all that different from the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, stands out due to the notched display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Image credit: Evan Blass)

As we previously reported, the Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to offer an 11-inch 120Hz LCD display while the Plus model will feature a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. The fingerprint sensor should be identical to the Galaxy Tab S7 and ought to again be located in the top edge power button. The Ultra is expected to be larger, sporting a 14.6-inch OLED screen with the aforementioned notch.

We aren’t yet sure what the tablets’ processing capabilities will be. A YouTube channel named The Galox may have leaked the Galaxy Tab S8’s specifications back in January. If this information is true (and we suggest taking it with a healthy dose of skepticism), then the Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer 8GB of RAM in the standard model and 12GB of RAM in the Plus variant.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was powered by Qualcomm’s comparatively weaker Snapdragon 865 Plus, so the newer Snapdragon 888 would offer a suitable upgrade that boosts the raw power of the Galaxy Tab S8. According to the same leak, storage options should range from 128GB all the way up to 512GB.

While we can’t vouch for the tablet’s leaked specs, we believe Evan Blass’ images are genuine given his solid reputation. The fact that his images are virtually identical to the renders provided to 91mobiles by another reputable leaker, Steve Hemmerstoffer, lends further credence to the legitimacy of Blass’ images.

It’ll be interesting to see what Galaxy Tab users make of the notched display in the Ultra model should it appear in reality. Considering how divisive that design choice is in Apple’s phones and the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch laptops, it’s safe to say we’ll see similar discourse among the Galaxy Tab community.