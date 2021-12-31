Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak just revealed the ultimate Galaxy Note

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra keeps leaking, and the latest renders seemingly confirm what we've been hearing for months: that the Galaxy Note line will live on under a different name.

Posted by Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter, the image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like an official press render of the phone, showing the back, side angle and front display along with a S Pen, which is expected to have a holster inside the handset. Add in squared off edges and this definitely looks like a Note successor as Samsung tries to top our best phone list.

The back of this Galaxy S22 Ultra image shows what's expected to be a new camera array that minimizes the bump, and you can see that the lenses barely protrude from the body in the side angle. In terms of specs, we've heard that the S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP main sensor with a new detail enhancement mode for taking sharper shots.

Samsung is currently behind the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 on our best camera phone list in terms of image quality, so we're very curious to see how the Galaxy S22 Ultra improves on the computational photography front.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The other S22 Ultra cameras are rumored to be a 12MP ultra-wide lens and once again dual 10MP telephoto cameras capable of 3x and 10x zoom. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to miss out on a periscope telephoto zoom, as it's not expected to show up until the iPhone 15 in 2023.

Up front you can see the rumored wide 6.8-inch 120Hz display with small punch hole, and there should be a 40MP selfie shooter. Other tipped specs include a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chip, a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and faster 45W charging.

Overall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking like the ultimate Galaxy Note, and that should please power users who want the very best specs plus S Pen support. Samsung is expected to launch all three Galaxy S22 phones in February, so be sure to bookmark our Samsung Galaxy S22 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.