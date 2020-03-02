Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should steal Xiaomi's breakthrough charging tech

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deserves the fastest charging that Samsung can give it. We already know that it could be getting a new gallium nitride charger that will make its wired charging faster, but Xiaomi has just shown how far Samsung needs to push its wireless charging abilities.

Xiaomi has shown off some new super-fast wireless charging tech, first on the Weibo page of co-founder Lei Jun and now on its Twitter account (via XDA Developers ). The 40W charging stand manages to fill a modified version of the 4,000 mAh Mi 10 Pro to 57% in 20 minutes, and to 100% in 40 minutes.

Industry leaders...again! Introducing Xiaomi's first 40W wireless fast charging solution. Now you can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 40 minutes. Which Xiaomi smartphones do you want us to pair with this? #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/gSis77XgjtMarch 2, 2020

This is not only impressive for wireless charging — the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is stuck at 15W — but also for phone charging in general. The best Apple can manage is 18W charging for its iPhone 11 Pro, and the Galaxy S20 series has 25W charging by default and 45W optional chaging for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Xiaomi’s own Mi 10 can achieve 30W wireless charging by default, but this test shows the next step for the company.

We’ve heard about 60W wireless charging from Vivo on its Apex 2020 concept phone, but that’s just a concept. Xiaomi’s charging tech may be a little slower, but it seems ready to implement onto a phone.

Xiaomi makes some great phones, but they aren’t sold widely. The Galaxy Note 20, which is rumored to launch in July, would be wise to adopt this tech. With wireless charging this fast, we can get one step closer to phones without any ports at all.