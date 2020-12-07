Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro release date, price, features and leaks

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is a rumored pair of premium wireless earbuds positioned to release alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 next month.

Less than year after the debut of both Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, another set of true wireless earbuds intended to complement Galaxy smartphones could be nearing launch.

It's not unusual for Samsung to release multiple iterations of the same product within a short time frame, but it might feel like it has something to prove with its Buds lineup. Neither of this year's options out-performed Apple's AirPods in testing or in popularity.

That could change with Galaxy Buds Pro. Whether the new model can end AirPods Pro's reign in the best wireless earbuds category is yet to be determined, but you can bet we're excited to see what Samsung has up its sleeve.

However, thanks to a handful of credible leaks, not everything will be a surprise. Here's what know about Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, from price and release date to potential design and performance features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro release date will most likely coincide with the release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. At the very least, both the new earbuds and new smartphones will be announced during the same Unpacked event, which is expected to take place on January 14.

Of course, Samsung has not confirmed next month's event nor the incoming launch of either product, but credible leaker Jon Prosser told us to mark our calendars.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price

Information about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price isn't available at this time. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus cost $149, while the Galaxy Buds Live cost $169 (although both are currently on sale.)

If the Buds Pro are positioned to truly rival AirPods Pro, we could see Samsung raise their earbuds pricing to match premium features, but still undercut the $250 noise-cancelling AirPods.

Not to mention, if the Buds Pro arrive at the same time as the Galaxy S21 phones, it’s likely that they will be made available as a pre-order gift.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro design

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Thanks to a leak, we’re already had our first good look at the Galaxy Buds Pro. The official-looking images shared by Evan Blass on December 2 show off the rumored earbuds from every angle.

Blass's leak suggests that the Galaxy Buds Pro look more like the original Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds Plus rather than the legume-shaped Galaxy Buds Live that launched in late summer. But oddly enough, the Galaxy Buds Pro 500mAh battery charging case resembles the Bud's Live case more than the Buds Plus one.

Based on the renders, Buds Pro seem to have another unique design element: instead of a matte surface surrounding a small glossy panel, the Buds Pro will feature a glossy surface throughout.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features

After sharing the leaked renders, Evan Blass posted about Galaxy Buds Pro features, citing previous reports from reliable Samsung source SamMobile. According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will offer active noise cancellation, matching a key feature found in AirPods Pro.

SamMobile said additional improvements have been made to Samsung's Ambient listening mode, making it,"better than it has ever been." We should expect enhancements to audio performance, too.

There are probably more Galaxy Buds Pro features we're not privy to yet, but with a launch just weeks away, we could find out more very soon. Bookmark this page for the latest information on Samsung's next pair of wireless earbuds.