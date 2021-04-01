Restore The SnyderVerse campaign is joined by Justice League star

Once The Snyder Cut came to HBO Max, the Restore The SnyderVerse campaign was frankly inevitable. Fans, emboldened by the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, are now pushing Warner to make the Snyder version of Justice League canon — and to give Zack Snyder more DC movies to make.

And, now, the online crowd chanting for the SnyderVerse has a famous friend in their ranks: Joe Manganiello. The True Blood star shared a black and white photo of his Deathstroke character online, with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and the fans went wild in the comments.

Manganiello's support isn't exactly surprising. While he had a minor role in the Whedon Justice League (and Snyder Cut as well), the mid-credits and post-credits scenes teased heavy involvement of Deathstroke, as both a rival and begrudging ally of Batman. The photo Manganiello shared looks to be from the additional photography done for the Knightmare sequence, which makes it seem like Deathstroke would have a large role in the SnyderVerse, were it to be restored.

This is a big moment for these fans who want to take control of the DCEU format, and reminiscent of when Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot shared their support of the Snyder Cut, using the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag. These posts signals to the fans that they're not alone, and that someone who was actually in the movies is noticing them and approving their efforts.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #Deathstroke pic.twitter.com/kcaKBxkDxgMarch 31, 2021 See more

In the replies, user @Dromel4 (whose display name is "Dromel wants to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse") wrote "Ready the Hashtags we use the old ways #RestoreTheSnyderVerse" and attached a GIF from The Office, where Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) yells "Oh, my god! Okay, it's happening."

Most of the replies are similar, using the aforementioned hashtag, and exclaiming exuberance and positivity, with a "YES!" or a "LETS GOOOO DEATHSTROKE" in the case of user @pigeonbvttz.