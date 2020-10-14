Release the Kraken! This top Razer headset is just $49 for Prime Day

There has been plenty of good news for gamers in the Prime Day deals , and we’re happy to say that things just got even better with this Razer gaming headset.

From now until Prime Day ends (midnight tonight), you can get the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition for just $47.49 at Amazon . That’s 53% off the retail price of $99.99, saving you a hefty $52.50 on your purchase. You can also get the normal version of the Razer Kraken for $49.99 at Amazon , which is $30 off the regular price.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: was $99.99 now $47.49 at Amazon

Save $52.50 on this striking neon green gaming headset from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming peripherals. It has THX 7.1 support and comes with a USB audio controller so you can switch your volume on the fly - ideal when you need to mute your team mates for that clutch 1 vs 5. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the original Razer Kraken headset, a staple of gaming setups across the world. It’s comfortable and offers excellent sound quality with 7.1 surround sound support to help you identify exactly where that last shot came from. View Deal

What’s the difference you ask? Well the tournament edition comes with a USB audio controller, but this will only work on PC, not console. So PC users should go for the Kraken Tournament, while console gamers should snap up the regular Kraken.

Razer is one of the biggest gaming brands around and its distinctive bright green styling is synonymous with quality hardware. Razer gear usually comes with a premium price tag though, so that’s why we’re doubly hyped for this great deal on the Razer Kraken.

Many of the best gaming headsets can easily set you back over $150, but we’re thoroughly enamored with the Razer Kraken as a solid mid-tier option. You get the excellent build quality, crisp audio, and distinctive styling that Razer is known for without shelling out premium prices. And with this deal, you’re now getting it at a straight up budget headset price.

We have seen the Razer Kraken down to this price before, most notably during last year’s Black Friday sales, but it’s never been cheaper than this. This is the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Tournament Edition though, so that’s definitely a deal that PC gamers should dive on.