Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live stream: Watch the Champions League quarterfinal

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool start time and channels The Real Madrid vs. Liverpool match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on Tuesday (April 6). Paramount Plus will live stream the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on BT Sport.

The stakes are generally high in any UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match, but Tuesday's Real Madrid vs. Liverpool face-off carries some extra spice. This is the first time the two storied sides will meet since the 2018 Champions League final, a match Real Madrid won 3-1.

You may remember that match turned when Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's top scorer, had to come off injured following a controversial tackle by Real Madrid Sergio Ramos. Liverpool won't be able to extract any revenge against Ramos — he's likely to miss this week's match due to injury — but the Reds will be hoping to score an away goal and set themselves up for a triumphant return to Anfield in the second leg of this Champions League quarterfinal.

Both teams have had uneven seasons, though Real Madrid comes into the first leg of this quarterfinal in better form, having won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Liverpool is coming off a big win over Arsenal after struggling for much of the past two months.

The Real Madrid vs. Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal figures to be a must-watch match. Here's where to find a live stream and how to use a VPN if you can't watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool wherever you happen to be.

How to use a VPN to live stream Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

While Champions League matches are usually available around the globe, you may not be able to live stream Real Madrid vs. Liverpool where you are. If that's the case, you can always try a virtual private network, or VPN. Using a VPN, you can change the location from where you're surfing the web, which could give you access to live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

While Champions League coverage had been exclusive to CBS All Access earlier this year, that streaming service is now rebranded as Paramount Plus. That's where you'll be able to live stream Real Madrid vs. Liverpool. Additionally, Paramount Plus carries the Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund quarterfinal that will be airing at the same time as Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 a month. In addition to Champions League coverage, the streaming service features other CBS live sports, and it will start covering the NWSL when that women's league begins its Challenge Cup series later this week.

Paramount Plus: This newly launched streaming service combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to live sports coverage, older shows and originals.View Deal

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in the UK

BT Sport 2 carries the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool match in the UK. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. GMT, though the actual kick-off won't take place for another hour.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Real Madrid vs. Liverpool on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in Canada

DAZN carries Champions League matches in Canada, so you'll need to turn to that streaming service for a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live stream. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in the rest of the world

Here's where you can find Real Madrid vs. Liverpool coverage in other countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports

GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports Indonesia: Vidio

Vidio Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport 2

BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport 2 Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

For more Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.