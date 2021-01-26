PS5 restock getting snatched by scalpers before orders go live

PS5 restocks are an elusive beast — and that's when it's a fair fight. A new report, however, suggests things are somehow worse than we'd imagined.

Anonymous sources told IGN that that the PS5 restock inventory of UK-based retailer Argos had been partially sold even before it was supposed to go on sale. And that scalpers were behind these curious early sales.

A group known as Express Notify — which sells PS5's via a Discord you must pay to enter — is claiming it was the faction that bought the PS5s early.

The incident in question took place earlier today (January 26), and saw a familiar pattern play out. Argos' site was buggy and slow, and its inventory ran out far earlier than you would have expected. That's because some folks managed to buy out some of the inventory on January 25, a day earlier than the onsale was supposed to start.

IGN's sources say that the sales were leveraged through a "loophole," seemingly erasing thought of any insider-based shenanigans.

Argos would soon shut down the loophole, but not in time for many sales to happen — and for some units to even be picked up in person. The retailer told BirminghamLive that it had "identified a technical issue which allowed a small proportion of customers to place orders early."

This is all a big reminder of how frustrating it can be to try and catch a PS5 restock before it's over. I personally gave up on PS5 restocks after they seemed like more trouble than it was worth — not to mention how pricey some bundles got.