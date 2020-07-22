PS5 event tipped for August 6 — what to expect

The next PS5 event may be right around the corner, according to a leaker with credibility. And there's a lot it could offer us, including the PS5 pre-order date reveal and the console's price, which could be tucked in right at the end, like how the hardware reveal happened after all the gameplay footage at the last event.

We're willing to trust this leak, as it comes from Robert Serrano, who revealed the June PS5 Future of Gaming event date before it was official.

Serrano told gamers to mark Thursday, August 6 — two weeks from tomorrow — in our calendars, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. BST). While he doesn't explain what the event will focus on, rumors of a gaming-focused event to feature more first-party and third-party titles have floated around since earlier this month.

*BREAKING NEWS*#PS5 fans, pin this📌Sony @PlayStation 5 next event is scheduled for AUGUST 6th 2020 - 1pm PT | 4pm ET | 10pm CEST Watch it on 🔵https://t.co/EMGyFxKJQQ🔵https://t.co/Y6i3xubvdQ🔵https://t.co/fWWQgTEybi*TO BE CONFIRMED*_#PlayHasNoLimits💙#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/wl7dDAqclrJuly 21, 2020

Here at Tom's Guide, we're plenty excited to see more of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West, and get a little more detail about the former, considering all the confusion about whether or not it's a standalone game.

All prospective PS5 owners are likely just as interested in what games will actually come out during the Holiday 2020 season.

At the same time, plans could change and we're not going to run with Serrano's claim as fact until Sony itself confirms the event's existence.