PS VR2 finger tracking looks impressive in new demo — here’s how it works

The PlayStation VR2 has touted finger tracking for a while now, but we didn't know exactly what the feature would look like. Now we've seen it in action, and it looks fairly impressive.

First reported by our friends at GamesRadar (opens in new tab), there’s been a video floating around Twitter showing off the PS VR2’s finger tracking in action. Twitter user Fluffy Controller (opens in new tab) tweeted out a video of the upcoming PS VR2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain , which shows off the the virtual reality headset 's finger tracking capabilities.

Hands on with #PSVR2 showing finger tracking movement. Looks quite intuitive and matching the movement of the character on screen very well 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/WUE7ckIkB3November 19, 2022 See more

In the video, the finger tracking looks fairly realistic and impressive. The response time of the PS VR2 seems particularly noteworthy, with the character’s hands on the display mimicking the player’s hand and finger movements instantaneously. You notice some hiccups — water in the game doesn’t ripple or react in any way when a player sticks their hand in — but VR can currently only do so much. Certainly, the shortcomings are nothing game-breaking.

As cool as this looks, finger tracking in the Horizon demo seems to be nothing more than added level of immersion. It will interesting to see whether finger gestures can have more practical applications in PS VR2 games , such as the ability to grab objects or pull back on a bow string.

The PS VR2 is coming soon, and you can pre-order it now . There are already some pretty exciting games slated for release in February. In addition to Horizon Call of the Mountain, which has already impressed testers in early hands-on impressions , the two big titles are probably No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village . Resident Evil Village in particular looks to provide an immersive — and terrifying — experience, with the full single-player campaign available in VR.